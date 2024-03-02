2Baba & Now Muzik Management Company End 20-Year Partnership

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, aka, “2Baba,” has officially ended his 20-year partnership with Now Muzik management company, owned by Efe Omorogbe. The disengagement is mutual and is effective immediately.

In an Instagram announcement marking the end of their partnership, Efe Omorogbe, the co-founder and CEO of Now Muzik, said, “I am grateful to 2Baba for the trust, and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made; the fans we entertained. 2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time and it really is an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him, watching and helping him make magic over the past two decades. My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines, and continuing to advocate for any and everything 2Baba.”

2Baba acknowledging the role of Now Muzik in his successful career, said “I know it’s a cliche but every good thing must come to an end. I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik. Everything I’ve been able to achieve is as a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.”

After departing from The Plantashun Boiz, 2Baba joined Now Muzik in 2004 and will now be managed by his label, Hypertek Digital.