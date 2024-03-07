BN TV
Tems Makes a Fashionable Appearance at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards
The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 6, at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles, California, with some of the biggest names in music in attendance. The annual event recognises extraordinary women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field.
Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the honorees for this year’s award ceremony are: Tems (Breakthrough), Karol G (Woman of the Year), Charli XCX (Powerhouse), Maren Morris (Visionary), NewJeans (Group of the Year), Victoria Monét (Rising Star), Young Miko (Impact), Luísa Sonza (Global Force), Ice Spice (Hitmaker), Kylie Minogue (Icon), Michelle Jubelirer (Executive of the Year), PinkPantheress (Producer of the Year), Sarah Geronimo (Global Force) and Annalisa (Global Force).
Tems is the first Nigerian artist to be a Billboard Women in Music honoree and was among the performing honorees at the event. She rocked a gorgeous sultry black Alaïa FW22 dress which she paired with beautifully styled Bantu Knots. She later switched up her looks to perform her latest single, “Not An Angel.”
Tems performing her latest single “Not An Angel” at the Billboard Women in Music last night.
Hear that voice 🥺🎵 pic.twitter.com/2zZ3oGimta
— lloyd (@lloydtwirra) March 7, 2024
Ahead of the awards ceremony, she chatted with Lilly Singh and Billboard’s Rania Aniftos, about the importance of being true to yourself and more
View this post on Instagram
See her stunning red carpet looks
Yess, you can call me rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZmFxlyryry
— TEMS (@temsbaby) March 7, 2024
Check out some of the red carpet looks below
Ice Spice
View this post on Instagram
Coco Jones
View this post on Instagram
Victoria Monet
View this post on Instagram
Saweetie
View this post on Instagram
Justin Skye
View this post on Instagram