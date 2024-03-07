Connect with us

Tems Makes a Fashionable Appearance at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Daniel Etim Effiong Gets Real About Family & Fame on Episode 1 (S4) of "Mercy's Menu"

This Episode 7 (S1) of "Dear Diane" is Where Solo Missions End | Watch

Watch: Friends & Family Pay Tribute to Chizoba and Chizi Wigwe

Another Break Up in Episode 2 (S4) of "When Are We Getting Married?"

Watch Greatman Takit & Moses Bliss in Music Video for ”Look What You've Done Already (Remix)”

#Giveaway: Win the New NIVEA Radiant & Beauty Advanced Care Lotion this Week, Find Out How

Femi Bernard Chats with Teju Babyface on Why He Left Nigeria for America

A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Make This Sweet & Sour Chicken Sauce, All Thanks to Tspices

Beverly Naya & Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Discuss 'Challenging the Norm: Beyond Trends & Influences' with Mary Edoro | WATCH

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 6, at the Youtube Theater in Los Angeles, California, with some of the biggest names in music in attendance. The annual event recognises extraordinary women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field.

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the honorees for this year’s award ceremony are: Tems (Breakthrough), Karol G (Woman of the Year), Charli XCX (Powerhouse), Maren Morris (Visionary), NewJeans (Group of the Year), Victoria Monét (Rising Star), Young Miko (Impact), Luísa Sonza (Global Force), Ice Spice (Hitmaker), Kylie Minogue (Icon), Michelle Jubelirer (Executive of the Year), PinkPantheress (Producer of the Year), Sarah Geronimo (Global Force) and Annalisa (Global Force).

Tems is the first Nigerian artist to be a Billboard Women in Music honoree and was among the performing honorees at the event. She rocked a gorgeous sultry black Alaïa FW22 dress which she paired with beautifully styled Bantu Knots. She later switched up her looks to perform her latest single, “Not An Angel.”

Ahead of the awards ceremony, she chatted with Lilly Singh and Billboard’s Rania Aniftos, about the importance of being true to yourself and more

 

See her stunning red carpet looks


Check out some of the red carpet looks below

Ice Spice

Coco Jones

Victoria Monet

 

Saweetie

Justin Skye

 

