Step Into Your Feminine Power With These Purple Looks For Women's Month

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaStylistas,

As we enjoy the felicities and events of Women’s History Month, our team in commemoration of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2024 has curated the perfect inspo for you to make subtle yet strong fashion statements that celebrate the awesomeness of womanhood, and foster a more inclusive and empowering world for all.

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Purple has been used during modern history to advocate for women’s rights and equality. During the suffrage movement in the 19th and 20th centuries, women adopted purple alongside white and green as the colours of their movement.

Purple represents dignity and loyalty and as much as the symbolism of the colour has evolved, it remains a powerful icon of women’s empowerment. Purple is also associated with royalty and power, so you can step into the Power of Woman with these hues of purple!

 

A post shared by Nkiruka 💎 (@kiky_festus)

 

A post shared by Diana Eneje (@diana_eneje)

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

A post shared by Nana Serwaa Werner (@nserwaa_)

 

A post shared by SimiSoFineSoFly💎 (@simisanyaa)

 

A post shared by Chinyenum Amadi (@chicamastyle)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

