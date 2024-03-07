Step Into Your Feminine Power With These Purple Looks For Women’s Month

Hello BellaStylistas,

As we enjoy the felicities and events of Women’s History Month, our team in commemoration of BellaNaija Style Women’s Month 2024 has curated the perfect inspo for you to make subtle yet strong fashion statements that celebrate the awesomeness of womanhood, and foster a more inclusive and empowering world for all.

Purple has been used during modern history to advocate for women’s rights and equality. During the suffrage movement in the 19th and 20th centuries, women adopted purple alongside white and green as the colours of their movement.

Purple represents dignity and loyalty and as much as the symbolism of the colour has evolved, it remains a powerful icon of women’s empowerment. Purple is also associated with royalty and power, so you can step into the Power of Woman with these hues of purple!

