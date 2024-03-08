Netflix Celebrates International Women’s Day: A Spotlight on African Female Creators

International Women’s Month is a time to celebrate and recognize women’s achievements, resilience, and contributions across Nigeria and Africa, particularly those who have been lending their voices in the film industry to tell stories that matter to us.

Female creators have made great strides in shaping the creative industry, and Netflix is shining the spotlight on their remarkable contributions both onscreen and behind the scenes, propelling the film industry to global heights.

Leading female film producers, directors, actors and members of the Nigerian film community came together in Lagos, Nigeria for the ‘Her Voice, Our Story’ International Women’s Day event in collaboration with Mo Abudu of EbonyLife TV to celebrate the unique perspectives and remarkable stories of African women in the creative industry.

Speakers in the discussion including Netflix Director of Content in Africa Dorothy Ghettuba alongside Bolanle Austen-Peters (Man of God), Hamisha Daryani Ahuja (Namaste Wahala), Chichi Nworah (Shanty Town), and Peace Hyde (Young Famous & African) discussed their experiences as women in the creative industry and their efforts to portray strong, real-life female characters.

“At Netflix, we want our stories to reflect as many lives as we can. This is why we are not just passionate about the stories we tell, but the people who tell them and the people we tell them for. We are happy to work with the female powerhouse in the creative industry and bring to life the awesome projects that reflect their stories and promote our culture,” said Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s Director of Content in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This event, aimed at celebrating and honouring inspiring women both in front of and behind the camera, and the diverse storytelling by and about women, heralds an exciting and diverse slate of upcoming films and series.

The upcoming lineup of female-led Nigerian stories spans various genres and themes in new local films and series from Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Kemi Adetiba, Chichi Nworah, and Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, set to launch on the service in 2024:

Òlòtūré: The Journey (series) – Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

Key cast: Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Daniel Etim Effiong, Amarachukwu Onoh, Stan Nze, Bukola Oladipupo, Patrick Doyle, Bucci Franklin and Wofai Fada.

Executive Producer: Mo Abudu

Key cast: Executive Producer: Mo Abudu Baby Farm (series) – Adanna, a young pregnant woman, unknowingly entrusts her unborn twins to a high-profile NGO, only to discover she’s become a prisoner of a sinister Baby Farm. As she fights to escape the clutches of the ruthless Doctor Oliver Evans and his wife, her fierce determination threatens to expose their dark operation, changing the lives of her fellow captives forever.

Key cast: Rita Dominic, Joseph Benjamin, Onyinye Odokoro, Genoveva Umeh, Langley Kirkwood and Jenny Stead

Executive Producer: Mo Abudu

Key cast: and Executive Producer: Mo Abudu Postcards (series) – Four conflicted Nigerians in India find identity and acceptance as they face their fears and desires through a journey of love and self-discovery

Key cast: Sola Sobowale, Tobi Bakre, Rajniesh Duggall, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Rahama Sadau and Nancy Isime

Director & producer: Hamisha Daryani Ahuja

Key cast: and Director & producer: Hamisha Daryani Ahuja House of Ga’a (film) – Set in 18th century old Oyo Empire, Ga’a is an ancient biopic based on true life events surrounding Bashorun Ga’a, a ferocious and feared Prime Minister/kingmaker who became more powerful than the kings he enthroned.

Key cast: Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye and ⁠Kunle Coker

Director: Bolanle Austen-Peters

Producers: Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom

Key cast: and Director: Producers: Bolanle Austen-Peters and To Kill a Monkey (series) – Efemini, a down-on-his-luck everyman whose life changes forever after a chance meeting with an old friend. Forced by circumstance to suppress his principles and explore a life of cybercrime, he finds himself making ever-greater moral compromises to stay ahead of the consequences of his new choices… and broadening tastes.

Key Cast: Bucci Franklin, William Benson, Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, Micheal Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Lilian Afegbai, and Sunshine Roseman

Director & Producer: Kemi Adetiba

Fan-favourite reality series Young Famous and African will also be returning for its third season later this year while the girls of Parkhurst High School returned for their fourth season of School & mayhem on Blood and Water.

There are more global stories showcasing strong women that launched or will stream on Netflix this Women’s Month including Furies (1 March), Damsel (8 March) and Shirley (22 March), starring Regina King, in the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S.

Also, check out the International Women’s Day collection featuring over 3000 titles globally, celebrating the diverse and inspiring stories of women who are leaving their mark on the world. Explore the collection through the URLs (/internationalwomensday, /IWD, /internationalwomensmonth) and sub-navigation menus, including genre and category selection.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Netflix International Women’s Day