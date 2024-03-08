Bring Your Home to Life with IL Bagno’s Stylish Interior Renovation!

The new year is an excellent time to reimagine and rejuvenate your living spaces. By incorporating IL Bagno into your interior renovation plans, you’re not just updating your space; you’re investing in a lifestyle upgrade.

Bathroom Solution

IL Bagno has established itself as an ultimate one-stop shop for all interior solutions, ranging from kitchen fittings to exquisite tiles, from designer furniture to state-of-the-art lighting fixtures, elegant doors to luxurious sanitary wares, and other interior solutions. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to complement one another, creating a cohesive and visually appealing aesthetic throughout your home, whether you’re considering a partial facelift or a comprehensive interior overhaul.



Security and Internal Doors

IL Bagno exclusively represents the leading interior solutions manufacturing companies in Europe. and they are said to control the entire service value chain by offering other support services, which include design specification, purchase of products, importation, installation, and after-sales service, through their fully established subsidiaries: IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct, Technogym, BagnoTechnik, and BPLogistix.

Address

Lagos:

Lekki-1A, Goshen Estate, Lekki Expressway

VI-Plot 849A, Bishop Aboyade Cole Street

Abuja:

Plot, 679 Rachel T. Owolabi Close, Gaduwa, Gudu District

For more information:

Visit the website or check out their Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Contact: +234 802 767 0197, +234 803 595 1185

Sponsored Content