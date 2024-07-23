Connect with us

Black Pelican Group Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Total Interior Solutions

Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

From Double HoHs to Duo Contestants: A Rundown of the BBNaija Twists Through the Years

Mark Your Calendars: Alo Concert With DOTTi the Deity in Lagos, August 4th

Nominations for the TPP100 2024 are now open! Here's all you need to know!

Discover the Future of Banking at the 18th Edition Connected Banking Summit - West Africa

Fola David Draws a 1,000-Metre Masterpiece for Guinness World Record Attempt

Tony Elumelu Connects with Music Icons, ASAP Rocky & REMA, at Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Ugochi Iwuaba Unveils Debut Ready-to-Wear Collection at Runway 40 Fashion Gala

TECNO Champions Youth Talent with Lagos Pitch Revamp Project

Black Pelican Group Celebrates 20 Years of Providing Total Interior Solutions

Published

5 hours ago

L-R: Adetola Owolabi, Chief Operating Officer, Black Pelican Group; Michael Owolabi, Chief Executive Officer, Black Pelican Group; Bolaji Osunsanya, Chairman, Black Pelican Group and Fola Adeola, Founder, GT Bank and initial investor, Black Pelican Group during Black Pelican Group’s 20th anniversary event and the launch of its Coffee Table Book in Abuja on Thursday, July 18th 2024.

Black Pelican Group, one of Nigeria’s foremost total interior solutions provider, marked its 20th anniversary with the launch of a coffee table book and a commemorative campaign themed, “20 & Timeless”. This milestone event celebrates two decades of innovation, growth, and development in the Nigerian interior design industry.

Since its inception in May 2004, Black Pelican Group has been synonymous with excellence in providing high-quality interior solutions for both personal and commercial spaces. The company’s commitment to excellence has driven its consistent delivery of high-quality products and services that meet and exceed clients’ expectations.

“20 & Timeless” reflects the company’s enduring legacy and its dedication to remaining timeless in its approach to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Michael Owolabi, Founder and CEO of Black Pelican Group, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the company’s remarkable journey.

Reaching this milestone anniversary fills us with immense pride. We are honoured to have played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s interior design industry into the thriving sector it is today. we pride ourselves on our solid commitment to excellence. We prioritize customer feedback to ensure top-notch quality, and our knowledge-based business is built on continuous learning and development through extensive training programs, both locally and internationally. For us, quality is not a choice, but a minimum requirement that we consistently exceed

Adetola Owolabi, Chief Operating Officer, Black Pelican Group

At Black Pelican Group, we offer far more than just interior design. Our comprehensive approach, which we call ‘interior solutions’, leverages the expertise of our team of interior designers, architects, and engineers to deliver turnkey solutions for our clients. From concept to completion, we can bring any project to life, whether it’s a home, office, school, or church. Our goal is to provide a seamless experience, where our clients can simply move in with ease, without worrying about a single detail – from the foundation to the finishing touches; He added.

Founder, of GT Bank, Fola Adeola, while launching the coffee table book, expressed his joy to celebrate with the Black Pelican team.

I’m delighted to celebrate this milestone with the Black Pelican team. This coffee table book showcases the company’s dedication to excellence, and I’m proud to say that our commitment to developing our team’s potential has been the key to our success. We look forward to many more achievements to come!

The event brought together directors, management, staff members, ex-staff members, key clients, and other stakeholders to reflect on the past journey and toast the successes and accomplishments of the company over the years.

Black Pelican Group’s subsidiaries – IL Bagno, Bathrooms Direct, BPLogistix, Bagno Technik, and BPL Wellness – have played a significant role in the company’s success, providing a wide range of interior solutions that cater to diverse client needs.

As Black Pelican Group celebrates this milestone anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in the Nigerian interior design industry.

 

For more information, please visit website.

