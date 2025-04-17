Rising Together: How Ibukun Awosika is Redefining Leadership for Women Worldwide

In a world often constrained by limitations, dreams remain humanity’s most significant currency—for progress, change, and hope.

On the second day of the 2025 International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) Dubai, something extraordinary happened. Women stepped onto the stage – not to share their achievements but to voice their unmet needs. One walked away with $10,000 to pay for her MBA; another secured funding for her fledgling business.

Every single person who spoke received the resources they needed to move closer to their dreams. Behind this moment of magic was Ibukun Awosika, the visionary founder of TIWLC, whose philosophy of empowerment transcends words and enters the realm of action.

For Awosika, living the dream isn’t just about achieving individual success—it’s about creating a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive. As the driving force behind TIWLC 2025, themed “Women in Leadership: Living the Dream,” she reminded over 600 women from 15 countries across Africa, Europe, North America, the UAE, and the Caribbean that dreaming isn’t just personal—it’s transformative.

Through her leadership, generosity, and unwavering faith in collective power, she proves that when women rise, they spark a ripple effect that uplifts families, communities, and nations, ultimately shaping a better future for all.

A Call to Dream Again and Authenticity

“When you were young, you could dream of anything. Nobody told you it was too big,” Awosika began after taking the podium for her opening address.

In a powerful, rousing speech, she challenged attendees to reclaim their childhood audacity to dream boldly and act courageously. For many women present, this was a poignant reminder to step out of the shadows of societal expectations and embrace their authentic selves.

She also urged women not to conform to traditional masculine leadership styles but to lead with kindness, compassion, and love. “It’s okay to cry while you’re leading,” she said. “It’s okay to be colourful as you lead—don’t go into the black and brown suits just because you want to belong.” Her words resonated deeply, especially in a world where leadership often feels synonymous with aggression and rigidity.

By embracing their unique identities, she argued, women could transform industries, communities, and nations. And they began that transformation with the magic of meeting unmet needs right in the conference room at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. But Awosika’s impact extended beyond fulfilling individual dreams; she also used the platform to champion causes aligned with her vision of a better world.

Championing Others’ Dreams

Ibukun Awosika also used the TIWLC platform to uplift causes close to her heart. After a panel discussion featuring Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, she publicly pledged an undisclosed cash donation to his initiative. Moved by his mission to provide education and opportunities to underprivileged children through chess, she inspired others to contribute as well.

By the end of the session, Tunde’s organization had received multiple pledges—from one-time cash donations to regular support.

His heartfelt response on Twitter captured the spirit of the moment: “Madam Ibukun Awosika is a phenomenal woman!” he wrote.

Her generosity symbolizes her belief in amplifying the dreams of others, no matter how small or unconventional they may seem.

This moment strongly demonstrated the essence of the conference—empowerment through connection—giving life to what Awosika said in her opening address: “We have power, but our power becomes super when we connect it. That’s why we are here—to connect our power across nations and help each other live our dreams.”

Building an Enduring Legacy of Dreamers

The 2025 edition of the International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) marked the fourth edition of an initiative that has grown into a global movement under Ibukun Awosika’s leadership.

Previous editions, held in 2022, 2023, and 2024, were celebrated for their transformative impact on attendees, many of whom returned home inspired to pursue their dreams and lead with purpose.

Each conference built upon the last, creating a legacy of empowerment that transcends borders. From Lagos to Dubai, these gatherings have become a beacon of hope and action for women leaders across Africa and beyond.

Throughout the three-day 2025 edition, speakers like Fola Adeola, Co-founder of GTBank and Chairman of FATE Foundation; Bolaji Sofoluwe MBE, a leading Business Growth Strategist and Market Entry Expert; Lucy Quist, a Financial Services & Telecoms Executive and Author; Dr Sam Adeyemi, Leadership Expert & Global Speaker; Caroline Popoola, CEO of Alpha Childcare & Alpha Chains; Alan Pace, Chairman of Burnley Football Club; Yang Yang, Managing Director, Zonda Tec Ghana; Dr. Hasshim Hussein, International Law Expert; Isabelle Lessedjina, Independent Chair & NED, Governance & Sustainability; Esther Akinnukawe, Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN Nigeria; Fred Swaniker, Founder and CEO of African Leadership Group and Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, Gender & Development Practitioner, Leadership Coach, and former First Lady of Ekiti State, reinforced the importance of resilience, vision, and collaboration in leadership.

Yet, Ibukun Awosika’s comment in her opening remarks echoed throughout.

“We are 50% of the world,” she declared, her voice steady yet filled with conviction. “What we permit is what we have. What we do is what will cause the change.”

Her words were simple yet profound—a rallying cry for women to harness their collective power and use it to create a better future. She challenged attendees not to focus solely on personal success but to think about the broader impact of their actions: making the world a better place for their children, for future generations, and for humanity as a whole.

This vision aligns seamlessly with her work beyond TIWLC. As the co-founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), Awosika has spent years mentoring and equipping young women professionals with the skills, networks, and confidence they need to thrive in male-dominated industries.

Awosika envisions a world where daughters and sons can look back and say, “My mother lived her dream, and in doing so, she made my life better.” It isn’t just about individual achievements—it’s about leaving behind a legacy of hope, courage, and transformation.

Through her leadership at TIWLC and her tireless advocacy through her many initiatives, she continues to inspire women to step into their power and lead with purpose.

As Jumoke Shotonwa reflected on Instagram after the 2025 conference:

“As you let your light shine, you’ve given me permission to do the same. I’m not the same person that stepped into the conference on Day 1.”

The Power of Connected Dreams

The 2025 TIWLC concluded on a hopeful note, with delegates returning home equipped with strategies, connections, and renewed confidence. For many, the conference was more than an event—it was a paradigm shift.

Attendees described it as a “life-changing” experience, crediting Ibukun Awosika and her team for creating a safe space where women could dream again, dare bigger, and step forward with purpose.

Glorie Amah poignantly noted: “Today, myself and the 599 other amazing women present were reminded to dream again. To stay an unapologetic and unrepentant dreamer.”

Through her leadership and vision, Ibukun Awosika has illustrated the potential for women, when they come together to envision, connect, and act, to influence global change. Her impact is evident not only in her achievements but also in the reported influence she has had on numerous individuals and the aspirational futures she reportedly inspires others to build.

