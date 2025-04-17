Events
Chief Oladele Fajemirokun Celebrates a Remarkable 75th Birthday Milestone
On April 16, 2025, Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, the Baba Oba of Ifewara Kingdom, marked his 75th birthday in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers.
The notable Nigerian businessman and philanthropist was recognized for his long-standing contributions to Nigeria’s economic sector and his consistent involvement in nation-building efforts
Chief Fajemirokun, who was born on April 16, 1950, holds business positions and investments in the following sectors:
- Insurance (Chairman of AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Capital Limited)
- Food & Beverages (Food Concepts, Chicken Republic)
- Security (Kings Guards Security)
- Manufacturing (Henry Stephens and Sons Ltd, Xerox Nigeria Ltd)
- Oil and Gas (with investments noted in the sector)
Chief Fajemirokun’s career reflects a period of resilience and innovation. Following the death of his father in 1978, he assumed leadership of the family business and navigated considerable challenges, including debt, to develop a notable business portfolio in Nigeria.
His many accomplishments include:
Expansion of Business Holdings – Acquired a 51% stake in T-CAS, a U.S.-based company, further diversifying his business reach
Through the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, grants and support programs have reportedly reached over 150,000 Nigerians.
Leadership – Has served as chairman and director across several top-tier companies such as Johnson Wax Nigeria and Studio Press
Recognition – Conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of California, Los Angeles
The celebration was not just a birthday—it was a moment of reflection, gratitude, and inspiration.
Chief Fajemirokun’s story continues to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers.
His enduring values of hard work, resilience, and service remain at the heart of his legacy.
