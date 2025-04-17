Chief Oladele Fajemirokun Celebrates a Remarkable 75th Birthday Milestone

Connect with us

On April 16, 2025, Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, the Baba Oba of Ifewara Kingdom, marked his 75th birthday in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers.

The notable Nigerian businessman and philanthropist was recognized for his long-standing contributions to Nigeria’s economic sector and his consistent involvement in nation-building efforts

Chief Fajemirokun, who was born on April 16, 1950, holds business positions and investments in the following sectors:

  • Insurance (Chairman of AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Capital Limited)
  • Food & Beverages (Food Concepts, Chicken Republic)
  • Security (Kings Guards Security)
  • Manufacturing (Henry Stephens and Sons Ltd, Xerox Nigeria Ltd)
  • Oil and Gas (with investments noted in the sector)

Chief Fajemirokun’s career reflects a period of resilience and innovation. Following the death of his father in 1978, he assumed leadership of the family business and navigated considerable challenges, including debt, to develop a notable business portfolio in Nigeria.

His many accomplishments include:

Expansion of Business Holdings – Acquired a 51% stake in T-CAS, a U.S.-based company, further diversifying his business reach

Through the Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation, grants and support programs have reportedly reached over 150,000 Nigerians.

Leadership – Has served as chairman and director across several top-tier companies such as Johnson Wax Nigeria and Studio Press

Recognition – Conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by the University of California, Los Angeles

The celebration was not just a birthday—it was a moment of reflection, gratitude, and inspiration.

Chief Fajemirokun’s story continues to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers.

His enduring values of hard work, resilience, and service remain at the heart of his legacy.

 

