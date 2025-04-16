Building Her Future: The SLA Young Nigeria Works is set to Empower Women one Skill at a Time

The SLA Young Nigeria Works Program, an empowering initiative by She Leads Africa (SLA), in partnership with The African Talent Company (TATC), training as Jobberman is here to transform the career and business trajectories of young Nigerian women.

The program, launching this month, April 2025, will provide free access to top-tier courses, live classes from top experts, job placement support, and business development resources, grant opportunities – all aimed at equipping young Nigerian women aged 18 to 35 with the skills and confidence to succeed in the workforce and as entrepreneurs.

The SLA Young Nigeria Works program seeks to address key barriers faced by young Nigerian women, including limited access to affordable and relevant training, the challenge of finding flexible learning opportunities, and a lack of structured pathways to job placement and entrepreneurship. In response to these challenges, the program offers an innovative approach to education, skills-building, and career development.

Highlights to Expect from the Program:

Free Courses and Training: Participants will have access to expert-led courses on digital skills, such as video editing, E-book writing, Graphics design, data analysis, digital marketing, business management, leadership, and more.

Job Placement Support: With a strong network of partners across various industries, SLA Young Nigeria Works will provide career services and job placement opportunities for top learners.

Business Funding Opportunities:

Participants will have access to funding opportunities and support to launch or scale their businesses. The program will guide them on how to pitch, apply, and position themselves for local and international funding targeted at women-led enterprises.

A Community of Like-Minded Women:

The program fosters a collaborative environment, encouraging networking and peer-to-peer learning, helping women connect with others who share their goals and challenges.

We are incredibly excited to launch the SLA Young Nigeria Works Program and to be able to offer these resources to the young women who need them most. This program is designed to address the unique challenges young Nigerian women face in the workforce, empowering them with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, said Iquo Oyekunle, Chief Operations Officer, She Leads Africa.

The SLA Young Nigeria Works Program is open for enrollment now. Women who are interested in taking part in this life-changing initiative are encouraged to visit the website here to apply.

Partnership with TATC

We are proud to announce The African Talent Company (TATC), training as Jobberman, as a key partner of the SLA Young Nigeria Works Program. As a leading talent development organisation, TATC is committed to creating pathways for young people to connect with opportunities that match their skills and aspirations.

Through this collaboration, TATC plays a vital role in equipping young Nigerian women with the training, mentorship, and resources they need to succeed in the workforce or as entrepreneurs.

The African Talent Company brings expertise in identifying and nurturing talent, offering invaluable support to participants of the SLA Young Nigeria Works Program.

With a shared vision of empowering the next generation of professionals, this partnership ensures that women who join the program gain access to personalised career guidance, skills development, and enhanced business opportunities through TATC’s expansive network. For more information, visit the SLA website or follow us on social media for live updates and announcements about our program.

She Leads Africa is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts both virtual and in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. SLA reaches more than 600,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents and has been featured in the Financial Times, Forbes, BBC, CNN, CNBC Africa, Black Enterprise and Huffington Post.

For more information about She Leads Africa, join the online community at sheleadsafrica.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for SLA Young Nigeria Works