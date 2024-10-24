SLA is set to Host The First Female-Only Career Fair This Saturday! | Get ready

The countdown to the SLA Level Up Career Fair has officially begun, and She Leads Africa, in partnership with the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), is thrilled to reveal the incredible lineup of speakers, sponsors and the key event highlights, happening this Saturday 26th of October 2024.

This landmark event taking place on 26 October 2024 at the University of Lagos, Akoka, aims to connect female graduates with top recruiters, mentors, and industry experts, offering them the tools to advance their careers.

The SLA Level Up Career Fair 2024, the first of its kind, will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers and panel sessions focused on empowering Nigerian female graduates with the skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

Speakers

For this first edition, SLA is bringing together a star-studded lineup of speakers and industry experts who will share their stories, challenges, and key learnings to inspire the next generation of female professionals.

Yasmin Belo-Osagie, Co-founder, She Leads Africa, will deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for an empowering and insightful event. A standout feature of the fair is the panel session on “Stay Ahead of the Game: How to Future-Proof Your Career in a Constantly Evolving World.”

Attendees can also look forward to interactive panel discussions led by accomplished industry experts, including:

Anulika Osuigwe – Corporate & Commercial Lawyer

Oluwakemi Lewis – Founder & Creative Director, KL’s Natural Beauty Bar

Babajide Anjorin – Senior Marketing & Communications Manager, Blakskill

Yewande Adekoya – Licensed Pharmacist & Seasoned Consultant

Adetola Anita Adetoye – Creative Director, Anita Brows Beauty

Rahinatu Omolamai – Relationship Manager, Leadway Pension (PFA)

Vivian Agunabor – Chief Operations Officer, Kimberly Ryan

Kike Fajemirokun – HR Professional & Business Strategist

Carter Ayanda – Founder & CEO, The Iroko Group

Tolulope Bally – Entrepreneur and Investor

Event Highlights

The SLA Level Up Career Fair is packed with exciting opportunities that will set attendees up for success including a key highlight – one-on-one meetings with recruiters ready to offer potential job opportunities. Attendees also get to enjoy the day with live entertainment, competitions with giveaways and relaxed networking where they can meet like-minded professionals and peers.

Partnership with CFYE

We are proud to announce the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE) as the headline sponsor of the SLA Level Up Career Fair, 2024. As a key supporter of the event, CFYE plays an integral role in advancing our mission to connect 1,000 female graduates with meaningful job opportunities by 2025. This collaboration underscores CFYE’s commitment to tackling youth unemployment and empowering young women to take charge of their careers, ensuring a brighter future for the next generation of female professionals.

According to Iquo Oyekunle – Head of Operations and Programs at She Leads Africa,

This is not just an event, it is a movement. We are bringing Nigerian female graduates face-to-face with opportunities that could change the course of their careers.

Event Sponsors and Media Partners

The SLA Level Up Career Fair is also supported by our valued sponsors, including Sosa Fruit Drink, Leadway Assurance, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever, GB Foods Nigeria, and Chi Limited.

A big thank you to our esteemed media partners: Zikoko, Inside Business Africa, WorkHerholic, BellaNaija, and Pulse Nigeria, whose platforms are helping to amplify the impact of this event.

For more information, visit the SLA website or stay connected on social media for live updates and announcements about our speakers and event agenda.

Event Details:

📅 Date: 26 October 2024

📍 Location: University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos

🎟️ Registration: https://sheleadsafrica.org/career-fair/

More about She Leads Africa

She Leads Africa is a social enterprise that creates digital content and hosts both virtual and in-person programs to help young African women accomplish their professional and entrepreneurial dreams. SLA reaches more than 400,000 women across 35+ countries and 5 continents and has been featured in the Financial Times, Forbes, BBC, CNN, CNBC Africa, Black Enterprise and Huffington Post.

For more information about She Leads Africa, join the online community here and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

