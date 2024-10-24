Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Friday Night Flag – Showtime Bowl Series XI
Date: Friday, October 25 – December 15, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Showtime Arena, Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
UNCLE BUBU’S PRE DRINKS FRIDAY
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Bolivar, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Bliss Experience Abuja 2024
Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: This Day Dome, Abuja
RSVP: HERE
PASSION TO PAYCHECK: Beginners Guide To Tech Stardom
Venue: Virtual
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue:Victoria Island,Lagos
RSVP: HERE
AR/VR Africa October Meetup: XR In Real Estate
Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: 8 Montgomery Road, Yaba, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.