BNWeekInReview: Find Out What You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Published

17 mins ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an exciting week, and a lot has gone down from the movies, music and lifestyle to recognitions, events, love, fashion, features and so much more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in December.

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Nigeria’s Maristella Okpala Wins Best National Costume + SA’s Lalela Mswane Makes Top 3 at Miss Universe 2021

Old Nollywood Made a Stylish Comeback at the Premiere of “Aki and Paw Paw”

Samuel Ajibola & His Wife Sandra Got an Early Christmas Gift – A Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Lawyer: She Aced Her Baby Bar Exam 👏🏾

Fireboy DML has a “Peru” Remix with Ed Sheeran Coming Soon!

TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year is… Elon Musk!

Fireboy DML shares his journey to finding purpose & how he sees his music on “#WithChude”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Face Card is Always a Hit 😍

Netflix Releases BTS Photos of Rachel Oniga, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara & Abayomi Alvin in “A Naija Christmas”

Adeoye Fawaz wins the ‘Chess In Slum’ Chess & Mental Maths Competition | Read the Inspiring Story

It’s a Double Celebration for New Mom & PhD Graduate Queshonda Kudaisi

“I’m Sending Love to Every Woman That Has Ever Felt This Way” — Mocheddah gets candid about Her Pregnancy Journey

Burna Boy Chats with Zane Lowe About His New Single “B. D’OR” & 2021 Highlights

9 Times Karibi Fubara Graced Our Screens with His Talent

Onyeka Nwelue has Secured the Rights to Produce a Biopic on Nigeria’s First House of Reps Speaker Jaja Wachuku

#BBNaija’s Maria is Charming on the Cover of Vergeria Life Magazine’s December Issue

Kim Oprah’s Birthday Dinner was an Evening of Good Vibes, Delicious Food & Lovely Music with Loved Ones

Amazon Prime Video closes a Multi-year Licensing agreement with Inkblot Studios

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

