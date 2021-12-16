Connect with us

Advertisement

Events Scoop

Kim Oprah's Birthday Dinner was an Evening of Good Vibes, Delicious Food & Lovely Music with Loved Ones

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events Nollywood

Aki and Pawpaw: The Iconic Duo's Movie Premiere was a Blast | See Photos

Events

Kanekalon Awards Happy Celly, Betty Latty and Leeta as Winners of the Activ8 Ghana Season 2 Challenge

Events

Coca-Cola Puts on a Magical Christmas Display as they Transform Ikeja City Mall into a Wonderland

Events Scoop

Fuji Vibrations Yaba Edition Was A Night to Remember, All Thanks to FUMAN, Orijin & First Bank

Events

Fireboy DML, Ayra Starr, Vict0ny Performed at Live In Concert 2021 Music Festival | Get the Scoop

Events

An Amazing Abuja Evening with A Bar Called Paper & The Balvenie | Here's your Exclusive Look

Events

Patricia Technologies bags Triple Victory at 2021 BrandCom Awards

Events

WOTC Magazine Celebrate its Strong Community of Female Power Players at 'The New Faces Awards' Ceremony

Events

Kim Oprah’s Birthday Dinner was an Evening of Good Vibes, Delicious Food & Lovely Music with Loved Ones

Published

50 mins ago

 on

Entrepreneur and media personality Kim Oprah‘s had an intimate dinner with friends, colleagues and loved ones to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, and it was all shades of  fun.

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star had fellow former housemates Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo, Ike Onyema, Jeff Nweke join her to celebrate her big day. Also at the event were BBNaija Lockdown housemates Erica Nlewedim and Dorathy Bachor.

Other celebrities at the event were Denrele Edun. Beverly Osu, Dadaboy Ehiz, Bizzle Osikoya, among others with a performance from Peruzzi.

Before we show you highlights from Kim’s big day, here are the two gorgeous outfits the birthday girl wore for the dinner:

Look 1 by Tolu Bally

Look 2 by DNA by Iconic Invanity

See highlights below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The birthday girl’s entrance:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

It’s a wrap!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?
css.php