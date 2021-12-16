Kim Oprah’s Birthday Dinner was an Evening of Good Vibes, Delicious Food & Lovely Music with Loved Ones

Entrepreneur and media personality Kim Oprah‘s had an intimate dinner with friends, colleagues and loved ones to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, and it was all shades of fun.

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem star had fellow former housemates Mercy Eke, Seyi Awolowo, Ike Onyema, Jeff Nweke join her to celebrate her big day. Also at the event were BBNaija Lockdown housemates Erica Nlewedim and Dorathy Bachor.

Other celebrities at the event were Denrele Edun. Beverly Osu, Dadaboy Ehiz, Bizzle Osikoya, among others with a performance from Peruzzi.

Before we show you highlights from Kim’s big day, here are the two gorgeous outfits the birthday girl wore for the dinner:

See highlights below:

The birthday girl’s entrance:

It’s a wrap!