Connect with us

Advertisement

Scoop

#BBNaija's Maria is Charming on the Cover of Vergeria Life Magazine's December Issue

Events Scoop

Kim Oprah's Birthday Dinner was an Evening of Good Vibes, Delicious Food & Lovely Music with Loved Ones

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Onyeka Nwelue has Secured the Rights to Produce a Biopic on Nigeria's First House of Reps Speaker Jaja Wachuku

BN TV Music Scoop

From the streets of Lagos to performing in London... Bella Shmurda talks all things Music on "The Afrobeats Podcast"

Nollywood Scoop

Karibi Fubara Has Passed On 💔

Events Scoop

Fuji Vibrations Yaba Edition Was A Night to Remember, All Thanks to FUMAN, Orijin & First Bank

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Chats with Zane Lowe About His New Single "B. D'OR" & 2021 Highlights

Music Scoop

New Music: Mukhy feat. Babbz & Sasuk3 - Posh Life

Scoop

"I'm Sending Love to Every Woman That Has Ever Felt This Way" — Mocheddah gets candid about Her Pregnancy Journey

Inspired Scoop

Adeoye Fawaz wins the 'Chess In Slum' Chess & Mental Maths Competition | Read the Inspiring Story

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Maria is Charming on the Cover of Vergeria Life Magazine’s December Issue

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On the cover of Vergeria Life Magazine’s December Issue is Big Brother Naija reality star and aspiring entrepreneur Maria Chike in an exclusive interview, as she talks about growing up, current projects, future plans and building her empire.

CREDITS:

Magazine: @vlmagzine

Photography: @honor_gabriel_

Hair: @lucioushair

Makeup: @blackice.beauty

Hairstylist: @buzorsbeautymark_

Outfit/Styling: @prudential_styling

Cover Design: @freshmonigrafix

Publisher & CEO: @theoolele

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?
css.php