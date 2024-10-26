Maria Chike’s Family Just Got Bigger! Welcome Baby Skylar’Rose

Connect with us

3 hours ago

Baby news alert! The host of “Mums Next Door” and realty TV star, Maria Chike just shared that she has welcomed a baby girl—Skylar’Rose. And it’s safe to say, our hearts are melting.

Maria shared the beautiful news on social media today, posting a series of radiant family photos from a stunning pregnancy photoshoot, featuring her partner Kelvin Anene, and their son, Leonardo.

In her heartfelt caption, she wrote,

“My whole existence shall never cease to praise you, Lord. If you’re seeing this, my little princess (Skylar’Rose) is here. 23/10. Help me thank the good Lord for all his mercies and love upon my little family.”

The new arrival comes just a year after Maria and Kelvin welcomed their first child, Leonardo AmaraNna Anene, in October. Now, with Skylar’Rose, the Anene family is even more filled with love and joy.

See more photos of her and her family below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maria Chike (@mariachikebenjamin)

