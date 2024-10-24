Adetayo & Damarr Met 5 Years Ago – Now, It’s a Sweet Helicopter Proposal!

Love is in the air, and today, Adetayo and Damarr are soaring on its wings! Fate first brought them together seven years ago at an off-campus party.

Though they remained mere acquaintances for years, everything changed during the pandemic when a casual link-up blossomed into something truly special. Damarr, ever the romantic, decided to make their next chapter unforgettable by planning a breathtaking helicopter proposal in New York City. With so much excitement, Adetayo said ‘Yes’ to her soulmate as he slipped her dream ring into her finger! Their proposal was just so beautiful… you certainly want to take it all in!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Adetayo:

Damarr and I first met in October 2017 at an off-campus party. During our conversation at the party, he said he did not believe I attended the same university. We both attended a primarily white institution in Massachusetts, so he didn’t believe there were more black people at his school, lol. He was a senior and I was a freshman. We exchanged Snapchat information and I thought nothing of it. I always considered him as an acquaintance, but he always showed up for me. From 2017 to 2019, he remembered every birthday and always had a gift for me, even if it had been months without communication.

In October 2019, he reached out and asked me to go on a date. I kindly declined, but because he was always so kind to me, I promised to bring him back a bottle of wine from my study abroad trip to Italy. That summer, the plan was to travel to Italy, Puerto Rico, and Nigeria. I was supposed to be outside living my best life, but Covid-19 had other plans. In December, I found out all my trips would be cancelled due to Covid. I was so heartbroken and didn’t know what to do, so I called the only person I knew would pick up even if it had been months without us speaking. Fast forward to 2020, I was moving into my office campus house with my friends. We had such strict quarantine rules during the time and wanted to make the most out of our summer.

I noticed on Snapchat that Damarr and his friends were the only people having fun outside. I texted him and let him know that I was in his city. When we hung out, he told me he would change my life. I laughed and thought this silly boy. Little did I know that he would, in fact, change my life. From 2020 to 2021, our relationship blossomed and became more serious. The person I always ignored became the person I wanted to talk to every day. In 2021, he asked me to be his girlfriend. On August 10, 2024, he proposed on a helicopter ride in New York City with my dream ring. My hand hurts from carrying this heavy rock. I am so happy to call him my future husband. ❤️

Credits

Bride-to-be: @__adetayo__

Groom-to-be: @d_nasty413

