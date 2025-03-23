She Slayed 23! Adebimpe Lateef’s Birthday Had Fashion, Love & Adedimeji’s Romantic Words

Adebimpe Lateef woke up to the sweetest surprise from her husband, Adedimeji Lateef, and it’s a moment worth watching on repeat. The Nollywood star was serenaded by a live band on the morning of her birthday, dancing through the heartfelt melodies with tears of joy in her eyes.

From gifts to prayers and warm wishes, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly Adedimeji Lateef’s touching tribute to his wife. His message had us all swooning:

There is still much for me to learn about love, I would like to do so with you. I want to get better for us both. I’ve got shortcomings but I want you to be the one to experience my continued progress towards becoming the finest version of myself. I want to live through all the experiences that are still to come with you.

Happy birthday my love, my playmate, partner in crime and in success.

My obim, omo won ni ijero, my peace, my joy. May the grace of God never depart from you love. I love you now and always.

Adebimpe, too, celebrated in style. From stunning photoshoots in breathtaking locations to multiple outfit changes, she made sure her 23rd birthday was nothing short of spectacular.

See all the beautiful ways she marked her special day below

