Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2 Episode 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Revelations" Marries Family Drama & Western Grit in RMD’s Latest Big-Screen Adventure | See the Premiere Looks

BN TV Movies & TV

This Video of Tasha Cobbs Leonard Dancing in the Spirit Tunnel Will Make Your Whole Week

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch William Benson Talk About Becoming Efemini in To Kill A Monkey with BellaNaija

Movies & TV Scoop

All Housemates Except Victory & Kayikunmi Are Up for Eviction This Week on BBNaija S10

Movies & TV

BBNaija 10 Kicked Off with Vibes, Tears & Power Moves | Your Full Week 1 Recap

Movies & TV Scoop

Victory is the New Head of House & Joanna is His Deputy | Here’s How It All Went Down

BN TV Movies & TV

Tina Knowles Danced Through the Spirit Tunnel Like the Icon She Is In a Fierce Red Look

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Bucci Franklin Talks To Kill A Monkey, Nollywood’s Global Moment & His Next Big Move with BellaNaija

Movies & TV

Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

Heritage, glamour, and style took centre stage at the premiere of “Abanisete: The Ancestor.”
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The “Abanisete: The Ancestor” premiere was basically a runway of regal fits last night. It was a red carpet awash with bold colours, rich fabrics, and traditional styles that mirrored the movie’s celebration of heritage. Stars arrived in looks that felt as grand as the story they were about to unveil.

Omowunmi Dada glided in wearing a burgundy boubou with a textured drape, her red cap perched just so, and a cascade of beaded necklaces layered over her shoulders. Gold bracelets added a quiet sparkle, completing a look that radiated confidence and grace.

Not far behind, Adedimeji Lateef brought a royal touch in a blue agbada detailed with gold and cream patterns. The geometric embroidery across the chest gave it a ceremonial edge, while a matching cap and strands of white beads tied the look together in seamless harmony.

Itele D Icon, the film’s producer and co-director, embraced deep maroon for the night, his agbada accented with blue and gold striping. Fringe at the hem and wide, flowing sleeves gave the robe a sense of movement, and a fila with layered beads grounded the outfit firmly in Yoruba tradition.

“Abanisete: The Ancestor” tells a story rooted in heritage, mysticism, and the unbroken chain between the living and the ancestral. From the rich colours on the carpet to the cultural pride sewn into every outfit, the premiere felt like a visual prologue to the tale. The film opens in cinemas nationwide on August 15.

See how the cast showed up:

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Adedimeji Lateef

Itele d Icon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Itele d Icon (@iteledicon01)

Mo Bimpe Adedimeji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OYEBADE ADEBIMPE M.A.R.A (@mo_bimpe)

Gabriel Afolayan

Watch the trailer below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php