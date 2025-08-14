Omowunmi Dada, Adedimeji Lateef & Itele D Icon Showed Up in Regal Style for the “Abanisete: The Ancestor” Premiere

The “Abanisete: The Ancestor” premiere was basically a runway of regal fits last night. It was a red carpet awash with bold colours, rich fabrics, and traditional styles that mirrored the movie’s celebration of heritage. Stars arrived in looks that felt as grand as the story they were about to unveil.

Omowunmi Dada glided in wearing a burgundy boubou with a textured drape, her red cap perched just so, and a cascade of beaded necklaces layered over her shoulders. Gold bracelets added a quiet sparkle, completing a look that radiated confidence and grace.

Not far behind, Adedimeji Lateef brought a royal touch in a blue agbada detailed with gold and cream patterns. The geometric embroidery across the chest gave it a ceremonial edge, while a matching cap and strands of white beads tied the look together in seamless harmony.

Itele D Icon, the film’s producer and co-director, embraced deep maroon for the night, his agbada accented with blue and gold striping. Fringe at the hem and wide, flowing sleeves gave the robe a sense of movement, and a fila with layered beads grounded the outfit firmly in Yoruba tradition.

“Abanisete: The Ancestor” tells a story rooted in heritage, mysticism, and the unbroken chain between the living and the ancestral. From the rich colours on the carpet to the cultural pride sewn into every outfit, the premiere felt like a visual prologue to the tale. The film opens in cinemas nationwide on August 15.

See how the cast showed up:

Omowunmi Dada

Adedimeji Lateef

Itele d Icon

Mo Bimpe Adedimeji

Gabriel Afolayan

Watch the trailer below