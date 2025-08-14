Aaron Pierre, Saweetie, Usher: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances That Had Us Screaming at the Screen

There’s a certain spark about The Jennifer Hudson Show that’s hard to ignore. The celebrity chats are always a treat, the surprises have that goosebump factor, and the live performances can make your living room feel like a front-row seat at a concert. But the Spirit Tunnel is where the real fun begins.

Before any guest settles into the couch, they take that now-famous walk through the glowing hallway. The lights are on, the cheers from the cheerers kicks in and for a few glorious seconds, it’s as if the whole world is cheering just for them.

Some guests break into a full dance, others glide through with slow-motion-worthy swagger. A few look genuinely surprised by the outpouring of love. And then there are the moments that stick with you. A playful spin, a finger point, a smile so wide you find yourself pressing rewind.

Aaron Pierre gave us one of those moments. Moving with calm and a big smile, he made the tunnel his own while the crowd roared “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasa” in unison.

Keke Palmer took things in a different direction, strutting in like the stage was hers and sprinkling her signature humour and sparkle into every step. She was playful, radiant, and clearly having the best time.

Then came Usher, who refused to simply walk. Rolling in on skates, he delivered smooth moves and charm in equal measure, turning what could have been a stroll into a performance.

Saweetie gave us glamour in motion, gliding through with her hair laid, outfit sharp, and energy turned all the way up.

And finally, Shemar Moore brought a burst of personality that sent the crowd into overdrive. With that megawatt smile, a little shoulder shimmy, and an easy charm, he reminded us that confidence is as much about energy as it is about style.

The Spirit Tunnel has seen many unforgettable entrances, but these five continue to live in our heads, ready for yet another replay.

Aaron Pierre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Keke Palmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Usher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Saweetie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)

Shemar Moore