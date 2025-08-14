Priscilla Ojo Rocks Her Baby Bump in Stunning Zanzibar Photos with Juma Jux

It’s Thursday. Anyone in the mood for some throwback photos?

Priscilla Ojo is rocking her baby bump and clearly having some fun while doing it, sharing more stunning maternity snaps with her husband, singer Juma Jux. Captioned “TBT, Zanzibar”, the photos take us back to a time filled with sunshine, sea breeze, and that unmistakable glow of anticipation.

The first look feels like something out of a romantic film set in an island garden. Priscilla wears a gold-toned gown with a sweeping train and cape, every detail thoughtfully placed to celebrate her pregnancy. Her hair is gathered neatly, showing off pearl earrings, while Juma keeps it classic in a linen shirt and trousers. They’re surrounded by greenery and white stone steps, making the moment feel private yet cinematic.

The second set of photos takes us to the beach, where Priscilla changes into a two-piece gold set. A halter-style crop top and a high-waisted skirt. Her hair is styled high, her jewellery minimal but gleaming in the soft coastal light. Juma’s outfit mirrors his earlier look, letting the golden hues of the ocean backdrop and Priscilla’s outfit take centre stage.

See more photos below