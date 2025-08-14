Connect with us

You’ll Want to Take Notes from Funke Akindele’s Butterfly Winged Looks

You’ll Want to Take Notes from Funke Akindele’s Butterfly Winged Looks

Funke Akindele rocks bold butterfly-inspired outfits.
Funke Akindele just showed us how to work the butterfly motif — twice! Worn on separate occasions, these looks prove she’s fearless, playful, and totally committed to high-fashion fun.

The first, let’s call it Sunset Fantasy, is a sunset-coloured dream in pink, coral, and orange. The strapless, sequined bodice meets a pleated cape that extends like wings, while fringe on the hemline adds movement to every pose. Strappy heels and statement jewellery complete a look that feels straight off an editorial page.

Then comes the second, which we’ll name Emerald Elegance. It turns up the drama with deep green and gold. The shoulders extend like butterfly wings, the mermaid silhouette sweeps into a train, and beadwork highlights the winged shapes. The look also features a matching headwrap and gold clutch, proving the butterfly motif can be just as stunning in a more refined, elegant setting.

So, what do you think? Would you go bold in sunset shades, or keep it chic in emerald and gold? Either way, both are giving us wings.

See the looks below.

 

