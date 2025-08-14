Scoop
Kevin & Eniko Hart Share the Cutest Throwback Moments for Their 9th Wedding Anniversary
Kevin and Eniko Hart celebrate nine years of marriage with sweet tributes and throwback photos.
Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko just celebrated nine years of marriage, and they made Instagram a little cuter in the process.
The couple, who tied the knot back in 2016 after dating since 2009, posted a bunch of sweet throwback pics for their 13 August anniversary. Kevin kept his message short and super-mushy: “Can’t imagine life without you… Happy Anniversary honey… Love you to the moon and back!!!!”
Meanwhile, Eniko’s anniversary tribute gave us a peek into their everyday moments — a wine night in the kitchen, a hand-in-hand walk down a hallway, big smiles all around. She captioned it, “YEAR 9! ✨💍 to a lifetime of happy anniversaries + endless butterflies my love,” and even pointed out how much they’ve grown together.
After nearly a decade of marriage and more than a decade together, they’re still making each other laugh — and still making it look good.
