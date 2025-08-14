Connect with us

Kevin & Eniko Hart Share the Cutest Throwback Moments for Their 9th Wedding Anniversary

Kevin and Eniko Hart celebrate nine years of marriage with sweet tributes and throwback photos.

Photo Credit: Eniko Hart/Instagram

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko just celebrated nine years of marriage, and they made Instagram a little cuter in the process.

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2016 after dating since 2009, posted a bunch of sweet throwback pics for their 13 August anniversary. Kevin kept his message short and super-mushy: “Can’t imagine life without you… Happy Anniversary honey… Love you to the moon and back!!!!”

Meanwhile, Eniko’s anniversary tribute gave us a peek into their everyday moments — a wine night in the kitchen, a hand-in-hand walk down a hallway, big smiles all around. She captioned it, “YEAR 9! ✨💍 to a lifetime of happy anniversaries + endless butterflies my love,” and even pointed out how much they’ve grown together.

After nearly a decade of marriage and more than a decade together, they’re still making each other laugh — and still making it look good.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EH💋 (@enikohart)

