Burna Boy’s Parents’ 35-Year Marriage Is Giving Forever Goals!

Nothing much, just sharing some happy, sweet news from the world of the Ogulus – Bose and Samuel Ogulu, the proud parents of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, celebrated 35 years of marriage yesterday. Bose, who is not only Burna’s manager but also a cultural powerhouse in her own right, marked the occasion with a touching tribute and a carousel of photos that beautifully trace their journey together.

“Thanking God for 35 years since we each said ‘I do’ & ‘Till death do us part.’ Thanking God for the journey, the roller coaster ride & the joy of watching the three musketeers we have been appointed caretakers of. Happy Anniversary to us,” she wrote.

The photos she shared tell a love story decades in the making. One captures their traditional wedding, held in what looks like a warm community courtyard, surrounded by family and friends. Another takes us to their church wedding day – Samuel looking sharp in a suit while Bose glows in a white bridal dress and cap, bouquet in hand.

There’s a stunning shot of Bose in turquoise attire with a matching gele and epele, standing proudly beside Samuel in classic white; another shows the couple more recently, side by side at an event. There’s another playful snapshot of Bose holding a can of drink while shaking Samuel’s hand.

With photos that span decades, Bose invited fans and friends to celebrate 35 years of their marriage.

See more photos below