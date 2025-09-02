Scoop
Burna Boy’s Parents’ 35-Year Marriage Is Giving Forever Goals!
Love goals unlocked: The Ogulus’ 35th anniversary is a beautiful reminder of love, partnership, and joy.
Nothing much, just sharing some happy, sweet news from the world of the Ogulus – Bose and Samuel Ogulu, the proud parents of Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, celebrated 35 years of marriage yesterday. Bose, who is not only Burna’s manager but also a cultural powerhouse in her own right, marked the occasion with a touching tribute and a carousel of photos that beautifully trace their journey together.
“Thanking God for 35 years since we each said ‘I do’ & ‘Till death do us part.’ Thanking God for the journey, the roller coaster ride & the joy of watching the three musketeers we have been appointed caretakers of. Happy Anniversary to us,” she wrote.
The photos she shared tell a love story decades in the making. One captures their traditional wedding, held in what looks like a warm community courtyard, surrounded by family and friends. Another takes us to their church wedding day – Samuel looking sharp in a suit while Bose glows in a white bridal dress and cap, bouquet in hand.
There’s a stunning shot of Bose in turquoise attire with a matching gele and epele, standing proudly beside Samuel in classic white; another shows the couple more recently, side by side at an event. There’s another playful snapshot of Bose holding a can of drink while shaking Samuel’s hand.
With photos that span decades, Bose invited fans and friends to celebrate 35 years of their marriage.
See more photos below
View this post on Instagram