Liquorose Knows How to Dress Like a Star | Here Are 5 Proofs

Liquorose’s style is a full-on masterclass in glamour, colour, and unapologetic self-expression.
You probably know Roseline Afije the dancer from way back—yeah, she was a member of the dance group Girls Got Bold (GGB). You might have seen her in 2Baba‘s “Spiritual Healing” music video and in Adekunle Gold‘s “Mercy” music video. Then you discovered Roseline, also known as Liquorose, the reality TV star from the popular Big Brother Naija show. In the sixth season of the show tagged “Shine Ya Eye,” she was the first runner-up.

But that’s only one side of her story. Liquorose has also stepped into Nollywood, appearing in films like “Lisabi,” produced by Lateef Adedimeji, among others. Multi-talented feels like an understatement, doesn’t it?

And then there’s her sense of style. She’s the kind of person who makes getting dressed look effortless. Colours, structure, and confidence define her looks, and even when she chooses all-black outfits, she wears them with striking elegance.

It’s no surprise, then, that she was awarded the Amstel Malta Sleek MVP title at this year’s AMVCA for best-dressed celebrity. Liquorose has a knack for turning fashion moments into statements, and we’ve gathered five of her looks that prove exactly why her style deserves all the attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

