All Eyes on Algiers as Layomi Cole Brings You the Full CANEX Experience at IATF 2025!

We are starting September on a high!

Layomi Cole is heading to El Bahdja, and all roads lead to the vibrant city of Algiers this month.

For seven incredible days, from the 4th to 10th September 2025, I will be on ground at IATF 2025, Africa’s premier trade and investment platform, bringing you live coverage of all things CANEX, straight from SAFEX in Algiers, Algeria.

This week-long fair, proudly hosted by Algeria, is powered by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

For seven days, I’ll be bringing you the best of culture, trade, music, fashion, art — and everything that celebrates Africa. Made for Africa, by Africans.

Get ready! Here are some of the exciting highlights lined up:

Day 1–4 September 2025

CANEX Luxury Fashion Exchange

CANEX Book Fair

B2B, B2G, G2G Meetings

AU Youth Start Up

Deal Room

Hosted Buyer Meetings

Host Gala Dinner

IATF Opening/Presidential Summit Day

Special Day: Algeria Country Day

Official Opening of the Exhibition by Heads of State

CANEX Visual Arts Installation

CANEX Music Factory

Day 2–5 September 2025

Africa Automotive Ministerial / CEOs Round Table

B2B, B2G, G2G Meetings

Africa Automotive Networking Function

Special Day: Global Africa Day & ARISE

Industrialisation Day

CANEX Music Factory CANEX Gastronomy

Auto Forum

CANEX Concert

Day 3–6 September 2025

Special Day Celebration

Trade and Investment Forum

CANEX Music Factory

CANEX Gastronomy

AfSNET

Day 4–7 September 2025

Automotive Factory Visit

Investment Forum Close

Algeria Investment Promotion Roundtable

CANEX Summit

Special Day Celebration

Trade and Investment Forum Trade Exhibition

Day 5–8 September 2025

Roundtable Session on Factoring

Deal Room

High-Level Fireside Chat

Africa Research and Innovation Hub

Day 6–9 September 2025

Hosted Buyer Meetings

Africa Automotive Exhibitors & Stakeholders

African Union Commission Session

African Continental Free Trade Area Session

B2B, B2G, G2G Meetings

AU Youth Start Up

Deal Room

Day 7–10 September 2025

Hosted Buyer Meetings

Stand Awards

IATF Closing Ceremony

Post-Event Tours

