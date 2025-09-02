Events
All Eyes on Algiers as Layomi Cole Brings You the Full CANEX Experience at IATF 2025!
BellaNaija’s Layomi Cole heads to Algiers for IATF2025, covering Africa’s biggest trade and culture showcase.
We are starting September on a high!
Layomi Cole is heading to El Bahdja, and all roads lead to the vibrant city of Algiers this month.
For seven incredible days, from the 4th to 10th September 2025, I will be on ground at IATF 2025, Africa’s premier trade and investment platform, bringing you live coverage of all things CANEX, straight from SAFEX in Algiers, Algeria.
This week-long fair, proudly hosted by Algeria, is powered by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat.
For seven days, I’ll be bringing you the best of culture, trade, music, fashion, art — and everything that celebrates Africa. Made for Africa, by Africans.
Get ready! Here are some of the exciting highlights lined up:
Day 1–4 September 2025
- CANEX Luxury Fashion Exchange
- CANEX Book Fair
- B2B, B2G, G2G Meetings
- AU Youth Start Up
- Deal Room
- Hosted Buyer Meetings
- Host Gala Dinner
- IATF Opening/Presidential Summit Day
- Special Day: Algeria Country Day
- Official Opening of the Exhibition by Heads of State
- CANEX Visual Arts Installation
- CANEX Music Factory
Day 2–5 September 2025
- Africa Automotive Ministerial / CEOs Round Table
- B2B, B2G, G2G Meetings
- Africa Automotive Networking Function
- Special Day: Global Africa Day & ARISE
- Industrialisation Day
- CANEX Music Factory CANEX Gastronomy
- Auto Forum
- CANEX Concert
Day 3–6 September 2025
- Special Day Celebration
- Trade and Investment Forum
- CANEX Music Factory
- CANEX Gastronomy
- AfSNET
Day 4–7 September 2025
- Automotive Factory Visit
- Investment Forum Close
- Algeria Investment Promotion Roundtable
- CANEX Summit
- Special Day Celebration
- Trade and Investment Forum Trade Exhibition
Day 5–8 September 2025
- Roundtable Session on Factoring
- Deal Room
- High-Level Fireside Chat
- Africa Research and Innovation Hub
Day 6–9 September 2025
- Hosted Buyer Meetings
- Africa Automotive Exhibitors & Stakeholders
- African Union Commission Session
- African Continental Free Trade Area Session
- B2B, B2G, G2G Meetings
- AU Youth Start Up
- Deal Room
Day 7–10 September 2025
- Hosted Buyer Meetings
- Stand Awards
- IATF Closing Ceremony
- Post-Event Tours
We are going all in as Team ‘Layomi Takes on CANEX at IATF2025’. Catch every update by following @bellanaija and joining the conversation with #CANEX #IATF2025 #BNTRAVEL