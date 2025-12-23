Nigeria’s Bold Leap Into the Future of Ideas: A New Era for Intellectual Property

In a landmark moment for Nigeria’s innovation landscape, Lagos played host to the public presentation of the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), a visionary blueprint set to redefine how the nation protects, commercializes, and champions ideas, creativity, and innovation.

The event attended by government leaders, creators, innovators, legal minds, and private sector champions, marked the formal unveiling of Nigeria’s first unified framework designed to transform intellectual property from a legal concept into an economic powerhouse capable of powering jobs, investment, and global competitiveness.

At its core, the NIPPS is Nigeria’s first comprehensive national intellectual property policy, developed through extensive consultations with over 200 stakeholders. The policy strategically aligns intellectual property rights with Nigeria’s digital economy goals, creative industries, and continental trade aspirations under the AfCFTA agenda positioning the nation as a regional hub for innovation in Africa.

As Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and other leaders highlighted, this policy ushers in a new chapter in Nigeria’s journey towards a knowledge-driven economy, one in which intellectual property is recognized as a strategic asset for national development, job creation, and global competitiveness.

