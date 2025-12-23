A Christmas of Dignity: How Project Spread 2025 Turned Compassion into Action

The atmosphere at the House On The Rock Church grounds this past weekend was not merely one of charity, but of community and family. Amid the bustle of the festive season, The Rock Foundation brought the vision of Project Spread 2025 to life, transforming compassion into action and proving once again that true care meets people exactly where they are.

For many families in Lagos, Christmas is often assumed to be a time of joy. In reality, it can be financially and emotionally demanding, forcing difficult choices between food, essentials, and dignity. Project Spread was organised to ease that burden by providing support that was both practical and respectful.

Leading the initiative on ground was Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Co-Pastor of House On The Rock, whose presence brought warmth and reassurance to beneficiaries. Moving through the crowd, she personally distributed food items and essentials, not from a distance, but with genuine connection and care.

Speaking to the media during the outreach, Pastor Ifeanyi reaffirmed the heartbeat of Project Spread, emphasising that giving back is at the core of the Christmas message. She noted that the initiative was intentionally designed to ensure support was delivered in a way that was organised, thoughtful, and dignified, reflecting the values of The Rock Foundation.

While the outreach was hosted on the Church grounds, its impact extended far beyond the venue. Families from Lekki, Surulere, Victoria Island, and surrounding communities benefitted from the initiative, reinforcing Project Spread’s role as a bridge of support across Lagos.

Project Spread 2025 also stood as a continuation of The Rock Foundation’s year-round commitment to the underserved, following recent initiatives such as the Senior Citizens End-of-Year Party and ongoing healthcare and community support programmes.

Although Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House On The Rock, was not physically present, the outreach powerfully reflected his vision that benevolence must never be done “from a distance,” but with understanding, structure, and respect.

As economic pressures continue to weigh heavily on many households, Project Spread 2025 served as a clear reminder that hope is not merely spoken, it is demonstrated through consistent, practical care.

As families departed the Church grounds with their packages, they carried more than food and essentials. They left with the assurance that they are seen, valued, and supported- a true expression of dignity at Christmas.

Sponsored Content