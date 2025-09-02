Scoop
Wizkid and Jada P Make Love Look This Chic
Wizkid and Jada P beam with love in these photos.
Don’t you just love love? The kind where a gentleman holds his partner’s hand as she walks gracefully down the stairs, smiling all the while. Maybe it’s the comfort of being in love, the quiet joy of a shared bond, or the undeniable chemistry between them. Whatever it is, this moment has us softly humming Wizkid’s lyric, “You don’t need no other body…”
Yes, you guessed it — Wizkid and Jada P are the couple giving us all the feels. Recently spotted stepping out together, they looked not just stylish, but perfectly in sync.
Jada P wore an oversized white button-down shirt styled as a dress, accessorised with layered jewellery, bracelets and a simple necklace, and carried a small purple clutch bag. Her strappy heeled sandals added a polished touch, and her hair, styled in neat braids, gave her an easy, confident charm.
Walking by her side, Wizkid was the picture of cool sophistication in a red, blue, and white plaid shirt worn open over a white T-shirt, paired with relaxed, multi-pocket cargo jeans and white sneakers. His look was completed with layered chains, a sleek watch, and sunglasses, giving him a laid-back yet refined vibe.
They look so chic and so in love, and even perfectly in sync. Just look at how both of them are beaming in the photos
