Wizkid and Jada P Make Love Look This Chic

Naomi Osaka Is Back! The Champion Mum Defeats Coco Gauff in US Open Comeback

All Eyes on Algiers as Layomi Cole Brings You the Full CANEX Experience at IATF 2025!

Liquorose Knows How to Dress Like a Star | Here Are 5 Proofs

Burna Boy’s Parents’ 35-Year Marriage Is Giving Forever Goals!

NAFDAC Alerts Public About Falsified Gold Vision Oxytocin Injection

Favour Ofili Officially Confirms Change of Allegiance to Turkey

Federal Government Announces Updated Curriculum for Basic, Secondary and Tertiary Education

Faith Crowned Week 6 Head of House as the Game Heats Up on BBNaija Season 10

This Oversized Sequinned Blazer Is Anita Asuoha’s Boldest Fashion Moment Yet

Wizkid and Jada P beam with love in these photos.

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Don’t you just love love? The kind where a gentleman holds his partner’s hand as she walks gracefully down the stairs, smiling all the while. Maybe it’s the comfort of being in love, the quiet joy of a shared bond, or the undeniable chemistry between them. Whatever it is, this moment has us softly humming Wizkid’s lyric, “You don’t need no other body…”

Yes, you guessed it — Wizkid and Jada P are the couple giving us all the feels. Recently spotted stepping out together, they looked not just stylish, but perfectly in sync.

Jada P wore an oversized white button-down shirt styled as a dress, accessorised with layered jewellery, bracelets and a simple necklace, and carried a small purple clutch bag. Her strappy heeled sandals added a polished touch, and her hair, styled in neat braids, gave her an easy, confident charm.

Walking by her side, Wizkid was the picture of cool sophistication in a red, blue, and white plaid shirt worn open over a white T-shirt, paired with relaxed, multi-pocket cargo jeans and white sneakers. His look was completed with layered chains, a sleek watch, and sunglasses, giving him a laid-back yet refined vibe.

They look so chic and so in love, and even perfectly in sync. Just look at how both of them are beaming in the photos

 

