Naomi Osaka Is Back! The Champion Mum Defeats Coco Gauff in US Open Comeback

Naomi Osaka is back, and she’s making it crystal clear she’s here to play at the very top again. On Monday night in New York, the 27-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion put on a flawless display, defeating home favourite and third seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

This was Osaka’s first major quarter-final appearance since winning the Australian Open in 2021 — a milestone that felt even sweeter given she only returned to the tour this year after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, in 2023.

The match itself was a showcase of vintage Osaka: calm, laser-focused, and ruthless with her shots. She broke Gauff’s serve in the very first game and never really looked back. While Gauff struggled to find her rhythm, tallying 33 unforced errors, Osaka kept her cool, serving consistently and moving around the court with ease. It was a masterclass, and the New York crowd knew it.

After the win, an emotional Osaka said: “I’m a little sensitive and I don’t want to cry. Honestly, I just had so much fun out here. I was in the stands two months after I gave birth to my daughter watching Coco, I just really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. It’s definitely really special. Honestly, I look up to her [Gauff] a lot. I think the way that she conducts herself, I think it’s really special. To be such an amazing role model at such a young age is a gift and it’s a talent that she has and I have all the respect in the world for her.”

That warmth was felt as she applauded Gauff off the court — a small moment of respect between two women who’ve both carried the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

Gauff, ever poised despite the loss, vowed: “I am not going to let this crush me.”

For Osaka, the win marked her biggest victory by ranking since defeating Ashleigh Barty at the China Open in 2019. And she knows this comeback is something special.

“This is kind of uncharted territory at this point of my career,” she shared. “I’m just enjoying it. I’m having fun. I’m being able to play against the best players in the world. Coco is one of the best players in the world. I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I always see it as a challenge. I like challenges. These are the moments that I play tennis for.”

Next, Osaka faces 11th seed Karolina Muchova, who’s fresh from a win over Marta Kostyuk, for a spot in the semi-finals.

