Adekunle Gold Makes Wide-Leg Suits Look Cool Again

Naomi Osaka Is Back! The Champion Mum Defeats Coco Gauff in US Open Comeback

Wizkid and Jada P Make Love Look This Chic

All Eyes on Algiers as Layomi Cole Brings You the Full CANEX Experience at IATF 2025!

Liquorose Knows How to Dress Like a Star | Here Are 5 Proofs

Burna Boy’s Parents’ 35-Year Marriage Is Giving Forever Goals!

NAFDAC Alerts Public About Falsified Gold Vision Oxytocin Injection

Favour Ofili Officially Confirms Change of Allegiance to Turkey

Federal Government Announces Updated Curriculum for Basic, Secondary and Tertiary Education

Faith Crowned Week 6 Head of House as the Game Heats Up on BBNaija Season 10

Adekunle Gold Makes Wide-Leg Suits Look Cool Again

Adekunle Gold’s wide-leg pinstripe suit is giving all the style feels.
Published

6 hours ago

Seen a gentleman today? One who’s decided that a wide-leg pinstripe suit is the only proper answer to slim-fit fatigue? Adekunle Gold’s got that covered—and he’s making it look fresh.

This outfit is pure throwback cool with a modern polish: a dark pinstripe suit, generous 1970s-style trousers, and a white shirt topped with a patterned tie. The vibe is all about proportions that feel confident without screaming for attention, the kind of silhouette that says, “Yes, I know what I’m doing.”

And then there are the sunglasses, because of course. They turn a classic formal look into something effortlessly current—part vintage inspiration, part street style moment.

Shot against bold backdrops, Adekunle’s look makes a statement about how menswear is shifting. Wide legs are in, slim fits are out, and this is exactly how you do it right.

