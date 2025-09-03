Adekunle Gold Makes Wide-Leg Suits Look Cool Again

Seen a gentleman today? One who’s decided that a wide-leg pinstripe suit is the only proper answer to slim-fit fatigue? Adekunle Gold’s got that covered—and he’s making it look fresh.

This outfit is pure throwback cool with a modern polish: a dark pinstripe suit, generous 1970s-style trousers, and a white shirt topped with a patterned tie. The vibe is all about proportions that feel confident without screaming for attention, the kind of silhouette that says, “Yes, I know what I’m doing.”

And then there are the sunglasses, because of course. They turn a classic formal look into something effortlessly current—part vintage inspiration, part street style moment.

Shot against bold backdrops, Adekunle’s look makes a statement about how menswear is shifting. Wide legs are in, slim fits are out, and this is exactly how you do it right.

