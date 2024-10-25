Connect with us

Alexandria and Ayobami Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

A new chapter has unfolded in Alexandria and Ayobami’s love story as they tie the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

Everything about their big day was truly special, from the stunning decor to their glamorous outfits and the vibrant atmosphere. Their wedding was an emotional rollercoaster, perfectly balancing tear-jerking moments with joyful celebrations. We can definitely feel the love radiating through their video, and it will absolutely make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

