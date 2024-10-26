Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's The Starter Pack to a Weekend Filled With Love & Beauty

Alexandria and Ayobami Are on a Journey of Bliss! Enjoy Their Wedding Video

Adetayo & Damarr Met 5 Years Ago - Now, It's a Sweet Helicopter Proposal!

A Workplace Romance! Here's How Love Happened For Tekla & Adeoye

Relish The Beauty of Love With Jasmine and Chinedu's Pre-wedding Shoot

Nkechi and Toye Met at a House Party - Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Guests Stunned in All-White Elegance for The Petersons' #HeavenOnEarth2024 Grand Finale

Love Happened After Nkechi & Toye's Cute Encounter at a House Party

Bask in The Beauty of Love With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Feel The Magic of Love With Ihemjiere and Uche's Wedding Video

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here’s The Starter Pack to a Weekend Filled With Love & Beauty

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey guys, welcome to another amazing weekend!

It’s been a deluge of love and beauty in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, and we surely can’t get enough! In case you missed any of it, no worries. Today, we’ve got a rundown of all the amazing features that made our week worthwhile. From heartwarming love stories to exquisite wedding inspos and thrilling videos, you’re about to get the perfect recipe for a fun-filled weekend!  Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Vincent Knew Deborah Was Going to be His Wife When He Saw Her 4 Years Ago

An Instagram DM and Unusual First Date Led to Stephanie & Christian’s Fairytale

Ogo and Kibe’s Wedding Video is a Sweet Mix of Love, Beauty and Fun!

Love Beyond Borders! It’s Time To Meet #TheStouts

From Tanzania to Nigeria With Love! Fate Brought Irene & Ayo Together

It All Began With a Simple ‘Hello’ on Instagram – Now, It’s #AllAboutTheAgyemangs24

A Sweet ‘Yes’ In Bali! Eunice & Samuel’s Proposal Was Pure Magic

Simone Stole Rami’s Heart at a House Party and Now, They are #BankingonForever!

This Igbo Beauty Look is The Perfect Blend of Culture and Style

Opt for a Soft and Radiant Glow on Your Big Day With This Inspo

This Styled Shoot Highlights the Beauty In Traditional Wedding Fashion

Come Through With Flawless Charm On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Embrace Simplicity & Style on Your Yoruba Trad With This Inspo Yoruba

This Pristine Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Fairytale Wedding!

Here’s How to Show Up in Style When the Wedding Invite Calls for a Plus One!

These 3 Friends Went From Being Bridesmaids to Brides!

