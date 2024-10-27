It Only Took 24 Hours After Their First Date For Abass to Propose to Habiba!

It’s amazing how love can take two strangers and make them inseparable. Habiba and Abass‘ love story happened exactly this way.

Theirs is proof that love has its perfect timing, and when the time is right, everything falls into place. The lovebirds were just online acquaintances, but everything changed a few months ago after they had their first date! He asked her to marry him 24 hours after the date, and 12 days later, they tied the knot! Their pre-wedding shoot is so beautiful and the chemistry between them is undeniable – it’s clear that they were made for each other.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Abass:

I got to know Habiba in 2020 through a mutual connection, one of her closest friends and a director who’s almost like family to her. Despite never meeting in person for years, I was behind some of her projects which I made our mutual friend handle. Our only mode of communication was Instagram. I had been following her for about two years and after reaching out to her, she asked our mutual friend about me and he confirmed that I was the one behind some of the work she had done. Out of respect, she followed me back, but there wasn’t much communication.

Interestingly, she didn’t even know I was Muslim. It wasn’t until 2024, after receiving many Islamic reels and pictures from me, that she asked, “Are you Muslim?” I couldn’t help but laugh, replying with a loud “Yes, a proud one!” Over time, I began to check in on her occasionally. One day, I couldn’t shake the urge to ask if she was married. Habiba carried herself with such respect that I assumed she was. Still, curiosity got the better of me, and I finally asked, “Are you married?” Her response floored me. She said, “Do you want the truth?” My heart raced as I said, “Yes, all of it, please.” To my surprise, she replied, “No, I’m not. But most people think I am because of how I carry myself.” That was one of the happiest moments of my life.

From that point, I started checking in on her more frequently, sending her even more Islamic texts and reels, especially on Fridays. She began reciprocating, sharing messages that felt divinely timed, often arriving just when I needed them most. Her deep fear and love for Allah drew me closer to her. It was as though her messages were sent to me directly from the Almighty. In May 2024, I noticed her replies became delayed. Concerned, I sent her another Islamic reel, to which she responded, “May the Almighty Allah heal me quickly.” Alarmed, I asked what was wrong. She confided that she was seriously unwell. For the first time, I asked for her phone number, and after years of communication through Instagram, I finally had her direct line. I called her immediately. We spoke for more than two hours, as if we had known each other our entire lives.

Fate always seemed to conspire to keep us from meeting in person. Either she was traveling, or I was in another state. But in June 2024, she told me she would be visiting my country again, and this time I pleaded that we meet no matter what. We must plan it. She agreed. As her arrival date neared, I found myself calling her more and more, often five times a day. It became our daily joy. I couldn’t wait to share every detail of my day with her. She did same. Before she left for my country, I told her how much I admired her for years but thought she was married. She carried herself so well on social media. She was the only Muslim woman I knew in the entertainment space in Ghana and I deeply respected her. I admitted that I was proud of her maintaining her identity as a Muslim woman. She told me she didn’t like having her time wasted and that if she didn’t like me when we finally met, she’d let me know right away. That is how straight forward she is. 🤣

The anticipation of meeting her in person was intense. I prepared as though I were waiting for my bride.When she finally arrived, I drove to her hotel to pick her up for dinner. Seeing her step out in a stunning mustard outfit almost made me melt. She was even more beautiful in person than I had imagined. Her smile lit up the room. As I looked at her, one thought filled my mind: This is my wife.

We got to the restaurant, eating, She stared at me, and I, shyly, asked why. She smiled and said, “Remember my promise to tell you how I feel when we meet? Well, I like you.” Overcome with emotion, I stood up and hugged her. Twelve days later, we were married. We dated for just 24 hours and I made her my fiancée for 11 days. This union, I believe, was ordained by the Almighty Allah. When life throws challenges our way, the strength of our bond and the resilience we display isn’t ordinary. We are deeply rooted in love, and we know we were made for each other. To everyone reading this story, when you meet the right person, you will know. You don’t need years to be sure. When Allah is involved, things happen with the speed of light. Never underestimate Allah’s plans.

Credits

Belle: @_sinare

Habiba’s Outfit: @yoli_koomson

Makeup: @jayclaudbeauty

Gele: @bridal__affairr

Videography: @raphaelnkb

Photography: @ansahkenphotography

Stylist: @yoli_ceo

Shoot Decor: @trendy_events.gh

