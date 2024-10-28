Vincent met Deborah at a Restaurant Bar 4 Years Ago and Knew She Was ‘The One’

Vincent met Deborah four years ago at a restaurant bar, and from that moment, he knew she was the one. As fate would have it, five days after their meet-cute, they reconnected with the help of a mutual friend.

Even though things didn’t unfold as Vincent had imagined at first, destiny had other plans. Their paths crossed again a year later and it was pure magic! Now, these two are on the brink of forever as they tie the knot in a glamorous traditional wedding. It was such a beautiful sight to see them rock their owo traditional attires with such grace and elegance. You’ll love every bit of their wedding as you scroll.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Vincent:

In January 2020, I spotted a beautiful woman sitting with her friend at a restaurant bar. I walked up and asked her a simple question: “What are you drinking?” Little did I know that would spark an hour-long conversation that ended with us parting ways, holding only her first name and a bit about her background—no phone number, no contact details. As soon as I left, I vividly heard God say, “Wife.”

Five days later, I contacted a mutual friend, describing the tall, beautiful woman I had met. Her name was Deborah, and she attended the University of Texas at Arlington. Lucky for me, my friend Noble knew exactly who she was. He reached out to her, got the green light to share her number, and soon, we had a lunch date. That lunch was great… until she ghosted me!

Months later, during COVID, she reached out to check on me, but I wasn’t having it. We went our separate ways, and I was left a little heartbroken. Fast forward to January 2021, nearly a year after we first met. Deborah saw me across the room (not realising it was me at first), and her friend encouraged her to check out “the guy” she couldn’t stop staring at. When she realised it was me, she reconnected and invited me to church at Social Dallas—and from that point, we’ve been inseparable. With God at the centre of it all, we had our traditional Yoruba wedding in Dallas on August 17th, 2024. Our white wedding in South Africa is set for 2025, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.









Credits

Bride: @deebadejo

Groom: @the_artofthebag

Bridal Stylist: @ip.styling

Makeup: @beatsbychristine

Hairstylist: @glammedbyceline

Photography: @jopstudios

Owo Traditional Dress: @lara.evelyn.designs

Gold Reception Dress: @_estaz

Asooke: @abena_adusei37

Planner: @syhluxeevents

Venue: @alexiseventvenue

Live Band: @babatunde_anomatopia_

MC: @keside_tmc

Change: @thalervault

Catering:@thekemiskitchen

Videography: @ewaleprods

Gele: @boomz_gele

Bride’s Asooke: @bisidrisofficial

Groom’s Outfit: @deco_d29

Groom’s beading: @sarvic_stitchesofficial

