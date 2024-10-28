Love Loading! Toni Tones & Taye’s Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos Have Us Counting Down

Toni Tones and her fiancé, Taye, are in full celebration mode as they eagerly count down to their big day—and we’re just as thrilled for them. The beautiful couple, who got engaged in June, recently shared pre-wedding photos that capture their excitement and deep connection, giving us a glimpse into the love story they are about to make official.

In the stunning photos, Toni radiates elegance in a custom-designed beaded corset blouse and skirt by Amy Aghomi, while Taye looks regal in a stylish traditional agbada and cap. Together, they exude a timeless grace that has us counting down the days alongside them.

With a sweet caption that read, “This is just the warm-up… Husband and wife still loading 💍 🥰”, Toni shared their joy with us, and we can’t wait to see these two exchange vows.

See more photos below:

Credits:

Outfit @amyaghomi

Stylist @style_by_ruvero

Gele @rukeeyzmakeover

Accessories @leolishartistry

Makeup @taztazz

Gele fabric @theheadtieplace

Photography @erhobak_studio