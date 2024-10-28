Adele & Céline Dion’s Tearful Embrace Had Us All in Our Feels—Watch the Sweet Moment

Adele and Céline Dion gave us all the feels with a beautiful moment of music royalty love this past Saturday at Adele’s “Weekends With Adele” residency in Las Vegas,, and we can’t stop talking about it.

In the middle of her soulful rendition of “When We Were Young,” Adele spotted Céline sitting in the VIP section. Without missing a beat, she made her way through the crowd, singing as she approached Céline, who stood to greet her. As they embraced, both music icons grew teary-eyed, sharing a heartfelt moment that had the entire audience captivated. Adele burst into tears, and Céline cradled Adele’s face and planted a kiss on her hand, which had us all reaching for the tissues.

Adele, still visibly emotional, turned to the crowd and announced, “Give it up for Miss Céline Dion!” prompting cheers and applause as Céline, too, stood up to soak in the love from the audience.

What makes this moment even sweeter? The Colosseum Theatre at Caesars Palace, where Adele’s residency is currently making waves, was originally built for Céline Dion’s groundbreaking 2003 residency. It was as if music history came full circle as the two icons shared this beautiful, emotional exchange.

Ready to feel all the feels? Watch the unforgettable moment below

This isn’t the first time Adele and Céline have crossed paths at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. In 2018, Adele attended Céline’s second residency and even visited her backstage, sharing her admiration in an Instagram post: “Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life. Thank you so much for your attention to the crowd and your incredible humor. Happy New Year, lady x.”

This appearance marked a rare moment for the 56-year-old singer, who headlined her own concert residency at the venue intermittently from 2003 to 2019 before stepping back to focus on her health. Céline revealed in 2022 that she was battling stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.