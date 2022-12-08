Connect with us

Scoop

Celine Dion Opens Up About Her Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Chinaza Onuzo talks Working with Netflix for the First Time & Delivering the Young Adult Series "Far From Home"

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

And the 2022 E! People’s Choice Awards Winners Are… Lizzo, Serena Williams, Archetypes | See the Full List

Nollywood Scoop

Mike Afolarin on Preparing for the Thrilling Lead Role in Netflix's "Far From Home"

Scoop Sweet Spot

JMK is now a Barrister & Solicitor of The Supreme Court of Nigeria!

News Scoop

Foluso Gbadamosi’s 'Unleash your Superpowers' will Help You Maximise Your Strengths | Pre-Order Here at a Discount

Scoop

This South African author & publisher is on a mission to get everyone reading

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy Goes Instagram Official With Ryan Taylor ❤️

News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch all the Fun & Excitement from This Week

Scoop Sweet Spot

Keke Palmer Has a Bun in the Oven!

Scoop

Celine Dion Opens Up About Her Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Celine Dion is well-known for her powerful voice, vast catalogue of hits, and signature glamorous style; however, the singer has revealed the reason for the postponement of her spring 2023 European tour.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, she revealed she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now.”

“I’ve been dealing with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk to about the things that I’ve been going through. Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called a stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one-in-a-million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this has what’s been causing all the spasms that I’ve been having.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,”

Dion added that she is working with a team of doctors, including a sports medicine therapist, to get ready for her Courage tour. “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery,” Dion said. “This is my focus and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate.”

She is now postponing the European leg of her tour, which was scheduled to begin in February, until 2024. “I miss you so much,” Dion said. “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 per cent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Daily Practices to Help You Live a Better Life

Paula Pwul: The New Era of Millennials, Entrepreneurship & Personal Branding

Tola Oladiji: Essay Writing Tips to Aid Your Graduate Studies Application

Favour Chisimdi on Being a Polyglot, Founding Empress Linguistics & Transforming Businesses Through Languages

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php