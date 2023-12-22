All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

You smell wonderful — Adele said to Chi

Hey BellaStylistas,

This post is about how Providence orchestrated a beautiful connection between multi-award-winning English singer-songwriter Adele and the ever-gorgeous New York City-based Nigerian content creator and entrepreneur — Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu.

Chi-Chi, who has been a long-time lover of Adele’s music, spontaneously decided to travel to Vegas on a solo trip to see Adele’s concert. She said on Instagram:

48 hours ago, seeing @Adele in concert was just a thought, an idea, something that I thought would lift my spirits. I’ve never taken a solo trip before, let alone attend a whole concert alone but something in my heart kept telling me to just do it, you won’t regret and I didn’t! This experience was priceless, the amount of people, strangers at that lol, rooting for me was priceless. I ultimately took myself on the best date I’ve been on this year!

Adele spotted the elegantly dressed Chi amidst the crowd, said hello to her and complimented her fragrance… Thus went their conversation, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Cheers to more self-sponsored solo dates… and becoming the woman of my dreams, BellaStylistas.

Get ready with Chi for the event as she puts on a black backless halterneck dress with a plunging neckline from RAT & BOA which she paired with an embellished JW PEI handbag, Dior earrings, and Swarovski bracelets. Chi topped her makeup with a poppin’ red FENTY lippie while rocking black French curl braids from her brand — Chi’s Luxe Braiding Hair.

For the perfect finish, she sprayed the magical Libre Le Parfum YSL Fragrance.

The soft life is a head-to-toe experience so let’s get started with your hair! — Chi’s Luxe Braiding Hair

Every detail matters: a woman’s hair, makeup, outfit and fragrance determines the kind and quality of attention she can get. Thanks to Chi, we’re inspired to doll up for our next concert experience. Hope you are too.

Until then, stay stylish.

Credits

BellaStylista: @the_real_chi

Dress: @ratandboa

Lips: @fentybeauty

Bag: @jwpei_official

Fragrance: @yslbeauty

Hair: @chisluxebraidinghair

Earrings: @dior

Bracelets: @swarovski

