Casava Showcases African Heritage at World’s Largest Insurance Conference in Vegas

It was a spectacular showcase of African arts and culture as Casava, Nigeria’s pioneering fully digital insurance company in collaboration with Africa Insurtech Lab, recently hosted an iconic Black Founder’s Meetup outro event on the margins of the 2023 ITC Vegas Conference in Las Vegas.



The event brought together a range of attendees, including insurtech professionals, startup founders, and leaders from various communities. Distinguished guests included the Premier of Bermuda, Edward David Burt JP; Chairman & Co-founder of InsureTech Connect (ITC Vegas), Caribou Honig; and Chief Revenue Officer and Co-founder at ITC Vegas, Bill Harris, among others.

Renowned as the home of Nollywood, Afrobeat, Jollof Rice and more, the Afro-Fusion showcase was the perfect opportunity to tell the Nigerian story and display its dynamic culture, entertainment, and economy.

The showcase featured some of Nigeria’s best in fashion, food, tech and entertainment, such as filmmaker, model and lifestyle influencer Alex Unusual; internationally acclaimed and Award winning Fashion designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri; Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Tubosun Alake; Founder and head chef of ‘The Atije Experience’, Moyo Odunfa; Veteran Broadcast journalist, and Program Director at one of Africa’s leading radio stations – Cool FM, Mannie Essien among others.

The event is a reflection of Casava’s determination to establish Nigeria as a global hub for technology, culture, and entertainment in Africa and as the world’s blossoming economic powerhouse.

In the age of technology, Africa isn’t just participating—it’s excelling. Fintech has been transformative, rewriting the script on wealth, jobs, and free expression. Add a renaissance in arts, music, culture, and film, all fueled by digital innovation, said Bode Pedro, CEO of Casava Insurance. Yet the next chapter of Africa’s global ascendancy will be written by insurtech. As we venture into the future, companies like Casava are committed to protecting not just our financial interests but our lives and the things we cherish. This is not just progress; it is the foundation for a new era of prosperity for Africa and the rest of the world. Pedro added.

Conversations at the event centred around promoting diversity, unlocking untapped talent, driving economic development, facilitating cultural exchange, and empowering African entrepreneurs. The networking event also allowed startups, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to connect, learn, and thrive.





On his part, the CEO of Africa Insurtech Lab, Tunde Salako, expressed his excitement about the Black Founders Meetup and Casava’s collaboration with the highly anticipated Afro-Fusion showcase, noting that it will attract more opportunities for the continent.

It was exciting to bring this event to life, and we knew that it would spotlight wonderful things about our beautiful continent of Africa. We know that once Africa’s beauty comes to light, more economic collaborations will follow, he said.

According to him, the Afro-Fusion showcase was designed as an outro during the global Black Founders Meetup,

with the aim of highlighting the creativity, beauty and contributions that originate not only from Nigeria but from Africa as a whole.

ITC Vegas is one of the world’s largest gatherings for insurance innovation. It offers unparalleled access to the most comprehensive global community of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry leaders, with more than 9,000 industry experts coming together from across the globe.

