Over N50 Million Awarded at ASTRA Fellowship Graduation Ceremony in Lagos

The ASTRA Fellowship, a prestigious leadership and mentorship program founded by Bode Pedro, CEO of Casava, celebrated the graduation of 50 fellows from its 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program. Held in partnership with United Way Greater Nigeria, the 2024 cohort equipped selected startups and small businesses with the skills and resources needed to drive innovation and accelerate growth

After weeks of intensive workshops and seminars, the graduation ceremony was held in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event drew a diverse crowd of students, faculty, tech enthusiasts, business leaders, and industry experts. Distinguished guests included Joseph Olofinsola (Board Chairman of United Way Greater Nigeria and Partner at Deloitte), Sheila Ojei (Country Manager at African Management Institute and United Way Greater Nigeria Board member), Deola Durodola (Executive Director of United Way Greater Nigeria), Kenneth Ikenwa (Lecturer at the University of Lagos and Founder of KIGibbor Consulting); Sanmi Olukanmi (Co-founder and CEO of Shekel Mobility); and General Manager of Vibranium Valley, Moyosore Asubiojo; amongst other prominent academics and business leaders.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to entrepreneurs, offering substantial economic opportunities for their businesses,” said Bode Pedro, the visionary founder of ASTRA Fellowship. “This approach not only fuels sustainability but also enables SMEs to create wealth.” “I implore you to step only into the world, embarking on your journey, one task, one project, one outcome at a time,” he added, encouraging the fellows.

Keynote speaker Kayode Ariyo, CEO of Global Accelerex Limited, highlighted the critical role of innovation in driving economic growth. He observed that despite Nigeria’s struggling economy, the start-up ecosystem remains a hub for innovation. He charged the fellows to push boundaries, embrace challenges, and remain unwavering in their pursuit of innovation. He noted that though

“the journey ahead may be tough, with determination, anything is possible.”

Bamidele Wale-Oshinowo, Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos and lead professor at ASTRA Fellowship, congratulated the 2024 cohort for their dedication.

“Don’t keep thinking about perfection. Think about the vision and move with it because success is really about creating value,” he advised.

The event also featured a startup pitch competition, with Ifunanya Igweze of Preggify securing the top prize of N1 million. Other winners included Yvonne Femi Adewumi of Giftelleo Limited and Verse Hough of Gnergy Technologies, who won N750,000 and N500,000, respectively. Notably, Ikeokpara Chinelo, founder of Chikalis Logistics, secured a mouthwatering N50 million investment from Sanmi Olukanmi, CEO of Shekel Mobility.

The ASTRA Fellowship Leadership Program is accredited to equip tech innovators and young startup founders with essential leadership, management, tech, and business strategy skills for career and personal development.

