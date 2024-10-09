ASTRA Fellowship Partners United Way to Unveil 50 Fellows In its 2024 Productivity Accelerator

Astra Fellowship for Young Leaders, one of Nigeria’s top-rated leadership and mentorship programs founded by the CEO of Casava, Bode Pedro, has unveiled 50 Fellows in the 2024 edition of its Productivity Accelerator Program.

The program is designed as weeks of intensive workshops and seminars, offering world-class leadership courses to empower budding entrepreneurs.

Following a successful inaugural program in 2023, the ASTRA Fellowship has partnered with United Way Greater Nigeria to expand the program across Nigeria. Targeting entrepreneurs for this edition, the fellowship aims to equip startups and existing SMEs with the skills and resources to develop innovative products and services, create new markets, and fast-track their growth.

The launch event took place on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024, at the picturesque Casava offices in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The well-attended event welcomed the selected 2024 ASTRA Fellows, members of the press, faculty members, tech enthusiasts, and business leaders, including Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos, Bamidele Wale-Oshinowo; Lecturer at the University of Lagos and Founder of KIGibbor Consulting, Kenneth Ikenwa; Founder and CEO of BellaNaija, Uche Pedro; Yvonne Ofodile, Managing Director of Zetile Oil &Gas and Sanmi Olukanmi, Co Founder Shekel Mobility, among other special guests, and partners.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources to entrepreneurs, offering substantial economic opportunities for their businesses. This approach not only fuels sustainability but also enables SMEs to create wealth,” said Bode Pedro during his keynote address.

He added that the ASTRA Fellowship was born from the need to help young African innovators develop crucial skills for a progressive professional and entrepreneurial journey.

Congratulating them on being selected for the 2024 ASTRA Fellowship and their dedication and zeal to learning, he encouraged the fellows to

“Step into the world, embarking on your journey, one task, one project, one outcome at a time.”

The event also featured an insightful fireside chat with the Founder and Managing Director of Zetile Oil and Gas, Yvonne Ofodile, alongside Co-founder & CEO of Shekel Mobility, Sanmi Olukanmi, who shared their journey to success and inspired the fellows with practical tips and resources. Executive Director of United Way Greater Nigeria, Deola Durodola moderated the conversation.

Bamidele Wale-Oshinowo, who is also the lead professor at the ASTRA Fellowship, congratulated the 2024 cohort for their dedication and advised,

“Don’t keep thinking about perfection. Think about the vision and move with it because success is really about creating value.”

About The ASTRA Fellowship

The Astra Fellowship Leadership Program is an accredited program designed for Tech Innovators and young professionals to acquire leadership and management skills, business strategy and tools, as well as knowledge and the relevant resources for career and personal advancement.

About United Way Greater Nigeria

United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), an affiliate of United Way Worldwide (recognized as one of the world’s largest non-profits), strives to improve every community’s health, education, and financial security. United Way serves 95% of U.S. communities and 37 countries and territories, including Nigeria. The Global Network raises about USD 5 billion annually and supports 48 million people annually.

Through United Way, communities tackle tough challenges and work with private, public, and nonprofit partners to improve education, provide economic solutions, and provide access to health-related programs.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Astra Fellowship for Young Leaders 2024