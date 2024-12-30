From Uche Pedro to Aliko Dangote – See Chude Jideonwo’s 150 Most Influential People in Culture for 2024

Uche Pedro, Aliko Dangote, Veekee Jmaes, TY Bello, Tems, Ruth Kadiri, Davido, and Shade Okoya and more have made Chude Jideonwo’s #TheJoy150 list for 2024. This list celebrates those who’ve had a major influence across music, business, fashion, and film — shaping the cultural landscape in Nigeria in ways that will be remembered.

The announcement of this year’s honourees came in a special episode of #WithChude where Chude was joined by Emmanuel Taymesan, OAP Dotun, and actress and producer Nwakaego Boyo, to discuss the impact these individuals have made.

What stands out about this list is not just their achievements, but the diverse ways in which each honouree has shaped Nigerian culture in 2024. These individuals are the change makers, trailblazers, and visionaries whose work will continue to leave a lasting imprint well beyond 2024.

See the list below:

Adebayo Tijani

Aliko Dangote

BB Sasore

Best Amakhian

Bimbo Ademoye

Biola Adebayo

David Abioye

Blessing Nze

Bolaji Ogunmola

Brain Jotter (Chukwuebuka Emmanuel)

Davido (David Adeleke)

Don Jazzy (Michael Ajereh) and Tega Oghenejobo

Egungun of Lagos (Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke)

Eronini Osinachim

Femi Branch

Flavour (Chinedu Okoli)

Ibrahim Chatta

Ibrahim Yekini

Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow)

Isbae U (Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi)

Juwon Sanyaolu

Kayode Kasum

Lateef and Bimpe Adedimeji

Kelvin Atobiloye

Kalu-Anaga Emmanuel Eme

Kaycee (Kelechi Anuforo)

Layi Wasabi (Olayiwola A. Isaac)

Maurice Sam

Linda Ikeji

Mr Macaroni (Debo Adebayo)

Nathaniel Bassey

Odunlade Adekola

Omoni Oboli

Pat Utomi

Ohis and Anwinli Ojeikere (The Winlos)

Olalekan Fabilola (Masoyinbo)

Ruth Kadiri

Sam Adeyemi

Rema (Divine Ikubor)

Sam Spedy (Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo)

Samson Itodo

VJ Adams (Adams Ibrahim Adebola)

Seun Okinbaloye

Shade Olukoya

Shallipopi (Crown Uzama)

Tems (Temilade Openiyi)

Tim Godfrey

TY Bello

Uche Pedro (BellaNaija)

Do2dtun (Oladotun Ojuolape kayode)

Abel Damina

Ayra Star (Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe)

Asherkine ( Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo)

ADTTHEOG (Damilola Akinlade)

Otosirieze Obi-Young (Open Country)

Gentle George (Being Real George)

Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye)

Bovi Ugboma

Confidence Achodo (Eden Oasis)

Chioma Adeleke

Daddy Freeze (Ifedayo Olatunde)

Deji and Kola (Olabintan, Ayodeji Adebayo and Olabintan, Kolapo)

Derin ‘Aniko’ Ogala (Group Therapy)

Ebi Tomce Atte (Sweat It Out)

Dunsin Oyekan

Emma ‘OMG” Edunjobi

Bidemi Olaoba

Emmanuel and Laju Iren

Emmanuel Goodnews

Flourish Ubani (The Shining Light Show)

Grace Idowu

Hauwa Lawal

Ibidunni Oladayo (The Cruise Show)

JayOn Air (Joseph Onaolapo)

Jenni Frank (Jennifer Onyekwelu)

Jola Ayeye and FK Abudu

Joshua Praise

Kaestrings (Kingsley Owoicho-Oche Innocent)

Leke Adeboye

Limoblaze (Samuel Onwubiko)

Nosa Omoregie

Opeyemi Famakin

Peller (Habeeb Hamzat)

Olufemi Oguntamu Penzaar

Rukky Ladoja

Shade Okoya

Sophie Alakija

Steve Hills

Swazzi (Okolo Miracle Obiechina)

Taiwo Shittu

Diary Of A Kitchen Lover (Tolani Tayo-Osikoya)

Chimezie Imo

Veekee James

Fiona Weeks (Pulse)

