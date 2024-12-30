Inspired
From Uche Pedro to Aliko Dangote – See Chude Jideonwo’s 150 Most Influential People in Culture for 2024
Uche Pedro, Aliko Dangote, Veekee Jmaes, TY Bello, Tems, Ruth Kadiri, Davido, and Shade Okoya and more have made Chude Jideonwo’s #TheJoy150 list for 2024. This list celebrates those who’ve had a major influence across music, business, fashion, and film — shaping the cultural landscape in Nigeria in ways that will be remembered.
The announcement of this year’s honourees came in a special episode of #WithChude where Chude was joined by Emmanuel Taymesan, OAP Dotun, and actress and producer Nwakaego Boyo, to discuss the impact these individuals have made.
What stands out about this list is not just their achievements, but the diverse ways in which each honouree has shaped Nigerian culture in 2024. These individuals are the change makers, trailblazers, and visionaries whose work will continue to leave a lasting imprint well beyond 2024.
See the list below:
- Adebayo Tijani
- Aliko Dangote
- BB Sasore
- Best Amakhian
- Bimbo Ademoye
- Biola Adebayo
- David Abioye
- Blessing Nze
- Bolaji Ogunmola
- Brain Jotter (Chukwuebuka Emmanuel)
- Davido (David Adeleke)
- Don Jazzy (Michael Ajereh) and Tega Oghenejobo
- Egungun of Lagos (Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke)
- Eronini Osinachim
- Femi Branch
- Flavour (Chinedu Okoli)
- Ibrahim Chatta
- Ibrahim Yekini
- Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow)
- Isbae U (Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi)
- Juwon Sanyaolu
- Kayode Kasum
- Lateef and Bimpe Adedimeji
- Kelvin Atobiloye
- Kalu-Anaga Emmanuel Eme
- Kaycee (Kelechi Anuforo)
- Layi Wasabi (Olayiwola A. Isaac)
- Maurice Sam
- Linda Ikeji
- Mr Macaroni (Debo Adebayo)
- Nathaniel Bassey
- Odunlade Adekola
- Omoni Oboli
- Pat Utomi
- Ohis and Anwinli Ojeikere (The Winlos)
- Olalekan Fabilola (Masoyinbo)
- Ruth Kadiri
- Sam Adeyemi
- Rema (Divine Ikubor)
- Sam Spedy (Samuel Oluwafemi Asubiojo)
- Samson Itodo
- VJ Adams (Adams Ibrahim Adebola)
- Seun Okinbaloye
- Shade Olukoya
- Shallipopi (Crown Uzama)
- Tems (Temilade Openiyi)
- Tim Godfrey
- TY Bello
- Uche Pedro (BellaNaija)
- Do2dtun (Oladotun Ojuolape kayode)
- Abel Damina
- Ayra Star (Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe)
- Asherkine ( Akinyemi Oluwaseun Omotayo)
- ADTTHEOG (Damilola Akinlade)
- Otosirieze Obi-Young (Open Country)
- Gentle George (Being Real George)
- Bobrisky (Idris Okuneye)
- Bovi Ugboma
- Confidence Achodo (Eden Oasis)
- Chioma Adeleke
- Daddy Freeze (Ifedayo Olatunde)
- Deji and Kola (Olabintan, Ayodeji Adebayo and Olabintan, Kolapo)
- Derin ‘Aniko’ Ogala (Group Therapy)
- Ebi Tomce Atte (Sweat It Out)
- Dunsin Oyekan
- Emma ‘OMG” Edunjobi
- Bidemi Olaoba
- Emmanuel and Laju Iren
- Emmanuel Goodnews
- Flourish Ubani (The Shining Light Show)
- Grace Idowu
- Hauwa Lawal
- Ibidunni Oladayo (The Cruise Show)
- JayOn Air (Joseph Onaolapo)
- Jenni Frank (Jennifer Onyekwelu)
- Jola Ayeye and FK Abudu
- Joshua Praise
- Kaestrings (Kingsley Owoicho-Oche Innocent)
- Leke Adeboye
- Limoblaze (Samuel Onwubiko)
- Nosa Omoregie
- Opeyemi Famakin
- Peller (Habeeb Hamzat)
- Olufemi Oguntamu Penzaar
- Rukky Ladoja
- Shade Okoya
- Sophie Alakija
- Steve Hills
- Swazzi (Okolo Miracle Obiechina)
- Taiwo Shittu
- Diary Of A Kitchen Lover (Tolani Tayo-Osikoya)
- Chimezie Imo
- Veekee James
- Fiona Weeks (Pulse)
