Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Named Harper’s Bazaar España’s Woman of the Year in Literature

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been honoured as Harper’s Bazaar España’s “Woman of the Year” in Literature, a recognition of her remarkable contributions to storytelling and cultural advocacy.

During her acceptance speech in Madrid, Chimamanda reflected on the power of stories, saying: “Through literature, we learn what matters to people, what they love, what they respect, what threats they feel, what they regret, how egos are formed. Those things matter. Stories matter.”

This accolade is part of Harper’s Bazaar España’s annual ‘Women of the Year’ celebration, which closes out the year with a special issue spotlighting inspiring women. Alongside Chimamanda, the issue features seven stunning covers showcasing women like Jerry Hall, Diane Kruger, Elizabeth Hurley, and Teresa Perales, all recognised for excelling in their respective fields.

Editor-in-chief Inmaculada Jiménez described the honourees as “Women who never allowed their fears to roll over on the way to dreams and who kept very much in mind that the barriers they had to face were always external, never in their souls and in their hearts. Women who, in their firm commitment to achieve what they were looking to be, have managed to be what every good society needs.”