Odunlade Adekola Marks His Birthday in Cool Traditional & Modern Attire

Scoop

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola is turning heads as he celebrates his birthday with not one, not two, but three looks that showcase his charm and charisma.

For his first look, Odunlade kept it classic in an all-black agbada paired with a matching cap and stylish black glasses.

The second outfit brought a contemporary twist. He rocked black pants, a brown-and-black checkered jacket, a grey inner shirt, a dark face cap, and shades to complete the suave vibe.

And for the final look, he went all out with a traditional agbada in shades of blue and cream. With a matching blue cap, transparent glasses, and a walking stick to seal the deal, Odunlade gave us pure royalty vibes.

 

