Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s New Novel “Dream Count” Is Coming—Here’s What to Expect

In 2020, the African literary world buzzed with excitement as word spread that a new work was on the horizon from acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

On October 27th of that year, she released a short story “Zikora.” The story explored the complexities of pregnancy and childbirth, following a Nigerian lawyer, Zikora, who, after being abandoned by her successful lover upon discovering her pregnancy, must navigate the emotional turmoil of impending motherhood, all while dealing with the overbearing presence of her mother.

Fast forward to today, there’s even more thrilling news. Penguin Random House has officially announced that her next novel, titled “Dream Count,” is set for release on March 4, 2025.

The novel is a reflection on love, desire, and the intricacies of womanhood, explored through the lives of four distinct women. Readers are introduced to Chiamaka, a Nigerian travel writer residing in America, who, amidst the pandemic, finds herself reflecting on her past lovers and the choices she’s made. Zikora, Chiamaka’s best friend and a successful lawyer, faces a devastating betrayal and must confront the unexpected challenges of her new reality. Omelogor, Chiamaka’s outspoken cousin and a financial powerhouse in Nigeria, starts questioning her understanding of herself. And Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, who takes pride in raising her daughter in America, faces an unimaginable hardship that puts all she has worked for at risk.

According to Penguin Random House, “Dream Count” has been a decade in the making. The novel is poised to be a powerful exploration of the complexities of love and happiness, and the ways we navigate life’s choices and relationships. With her signature eloquence,readers can expect a narrative that answers life’s most profound questions: Is true happiness ever attainable? How honest must we be with ourselves to love and be loved?

This will mark Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s first feature-length novel since “Americanah,” published in 2013. Her previous works include “Purple Hibiscus” and “Half of a Yellow Sun.” Last year, she debuted her first children’s book, “Mama’s Sleeping Scarf.”