Astra Fellowship and United Way Greater Nigeria Launch 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program

Astra Fellowship for Young Leaders and Entrepreneurs and United Way Greater Nigeria are thrilled to kick off the 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program!

This impactful initiative will be driven by an incredible team of facilitators, including:

Senior Lecturer, University of Lagos, Bamidele Wale-Oshinowo

Lecturer, University of Lagos, and Founder of KIGibbor Consulting, Kenneth Ikenwa

CX & Product Support Lead, Spurt, Opeyemi Odunsi

Insurance and Reinsurance Expert, Matthew Akinware

Founder & CEO of Blurp Space, Philip Owoju

They will guide and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Astra and United Way Greater Nigeria aim to elevate productivity, empower innovators, and drive entrepreneurial growth.





Sponsored Content