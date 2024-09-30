Connect with us

Events Inspired News Promotions

Astra Fellowship and United Way Greater Nigeria Launch 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid's Effortlessly Cool BoF 500 Gala Look Took Streetwear to Red Carpet Chic [WATCH]

Events News Promotions Style

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize Wows Philly Fashion Week 2024 With Sophisticated African Fashion

Events News Promotions

Bet9ja Foundation Honors Nigeria's Para Powerlifting Champions, Celebrating Their Dedication

Events Promotions

Teezers Life’s A Beach Party: A Night of Music, Dance, and Seaside Fun!

Events News Promotions

She Leads Africa Launches Level Up Career Fair for Nigerian Female Graduates

BN TV Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Events Promotions

Onga Rewards More Winners in "Taste the Millions" Promo – Next Draw Awaits!

Events

Astra Fellowship and United Way Greater Nigeria Launch 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program

with Expert Facilitators
Avatar photo

Published

1 min ago

 on

Astra Fellowship for Young Leaders and Entrepreneurs and United Way Greater Nigeria are thrilled to kick off the 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program!

This impactful initiative will be driven by an incredible team of facilitators, including:

  • Senior Lecturer, University of Lagos, Bamidele Wale-Oshinowo
  • Lecturer, University of Lagos, and Founder of KIGibbor Consulting, Kenneth Ikenwa
  • CX & Product Support Lead, Spurt, Opeyemi Odunsi
  • Insurance and Reinsurance Expert, Matthew Akinware
  • Founder & CEO of Blurp Space, Philip Owoju

They will guide and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.

Astra and United Way Greater Nigeria aim to elevate productivity, empower innovators, and drive entrepreneurial growth.


Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php