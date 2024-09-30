Events
Astra Fellowship and United Way Greater Nigeria Launch 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program
with Expert Facilitators
Astra Fellowship for Young Leaders and Entrepreneurs and United Way Greater Nigeria are thrilled to kick off the 2024 Productivity Accelerator Program!
This impactful initiative will be driven by an incredible team of facilitators, including:
- Senior Lecturer, University of Lagos, Bamidele Wale-Oshinowo
- Lecturer, University of Lagos, and Founder of KIGibbor Consulting, Kenneth Ikenwa
- CX & Product Support Lead, Spurt, Opeyemi Odunsi
- Insurance and Reinsurance Expert, Matthew Akinware
- Founder & CEO of Blurp Space, Philip Owoju
They will guide and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.
Astra and United Way Greater Nigeria aim to elevate productivity, empower innovators, and drive entrepreneurial growth.
