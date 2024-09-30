Create, Inspire, Win: Your Voice on Women’s Economic Power Could Earn You N1 Million!

Hey BNers!

The #HerMoneyHerPower Challenge is here, and it’s your moment to shine, inspire, and win BIG!

We believe that women having economic power is crucial for every woman’s freedom and essential for achieving gender equality in Nigeria.

What does #HerMoneyHerPower mean to you? Show us your most creative take on why it matters, what some of the biggest challenges Nigerian women face on the path to financial power are, and what needs to change! Whether it’s a skit, poem, meme, comic, artwork, song, or any other form of expression—make it personal, bold, and unforgettable. No boring entries allowed!

How to Get Involved:

Get Inspired: Tune in to Big Brother Naija today, September 30th to learn more about the challenge. Immediately after, we’ll share a link to a brief containing facts and data about women’s economic power across our social pages at @BellaNaija and @TheSheTank. Be Bold, Be Creative: Show us what women’s economic power means to you! It could be a video, meme, poem, artwork, music… whatever lets your creativity run wild. Remember—no boring stuff; make it fun, make it fresh, and make it personal! Share Your Work: Post your creation on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter. Use #HerMoneyHerPower and tag @BellaNaija and @TheSheTank to make sure we see it! Get Your Crew Involved: Rally your friends and followers to like, share, and comment. The more buzz, the better your chances of winning!

Prizes Up for Grabs:

Grand Prize: A cool N1,000,000 for the most standout entry!

Additional Prizes: Two more cash prizes ranging from N250,000 to N500,000 for creative and engaging entries.

Bonus Goodies: Get in the top 5-10 entries after the cash winners, and you could snag some exclusive #HerMoneyHerPower merch such as T-shirts, tote bags, and bucket hats!

Submission Deadline:

Entries close on October 7th. Winners will be announced soon after, so stay tuned!

Why This Challenge Rocks:

This isn’t just any contest—it’s your chance to show the world why women’s economic power matters, in the most creative way possible!

Stay Tuned for More Fun:

Keep an eye on our social media for all the latest updates, tips, and inspiration. Let’s make some magic together! ✨

Terms and Conditions: Want all the details? Read the full T&Cs here.