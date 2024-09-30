Connect with us

"Together, We Are Rewriting What's Possible for Women"– Maryam Hassan Bukar on Women's Economic Power

“I am who I am today because my mother Hauwa Maina had autonomy and agency over her economic power,” says Maryam Hassan Bukar, a poet and social entrepenuer, reflecting on the profound influence of her mother’s financial independence.

When women have financial control, it transforms not only their lives but also the generations that follow. Imagine a woman who walks into a car dealership, chooses a vehicle within her budget, and drives off without seeking anyone’s approval. Or a woman who earns money from a business contract and invests in real estate. Perhaps she decides to send her children to an Ivy League university because she can afford it. That is the essence of economic power—freedom, autonomy, and choice.

Economic power is not just about money; it’s about having influence and control over one’s life. It grants women the ability to shape their destinies without waiting for permission or validation. From managing finances to making reproductive health decisions, from pursuing careers to controlling social participation, a woman with economic power can carve out a life that aligns with her vision and values.

For Maryam, her mother, Hauwa, exemplified this kind of control. Hauwa Maina, a Nigerian actress, balanced her career and personal life with remarkable independence. Her financial stability allowed her to navigate life and her career without limitations—an example of what the #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank is all about.

“There’s something deeply powerful about women owning their economic power—turning challenges into opportunities, rewriting the rules, and building legacies that outlast us,” Maryam shares. “For me, this journey has never been just about the money; it’s about freedom, making an impact, and lifting others along the way.” Maryam speaks passionately about the strength of women and their ability to transform obstacles into stepping stones. She believes that true economic power lies not only in personal success but in the spaces we create for other women to thrive. It’s about the doors we open and the stories we inspire. “This is more than just a personal journey—it’s a movement,” she adds. “Together, we are rewriting what’s possible for women.”

Watch Maryam discuss women’s economic power below and join the conversation by sharing your thoughts on our social media platforms

 

