#HerMoneyHerPower Hits the Streets! Watch Nigerians Share Their Thoughts on Money & Gender Roles

29 mins ago

The #HerMoneyHerPower campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank is turning up the heat by taking the conversation to the streets.

This time, we’re bringing you a vox pop that dives deep into people’s opinions on one major topic: money—particularly women’s financial independence and the power it brings. From whether they expect their date to foot the bill if she earns more, to who holds the reins on financial decisions within a family, we asked Nigerians what they really think about women and money.

Should a woman need her husband’s permission to buy land? Should she be encouraged to own property if she’s single? And how would they feel if a wife earned triple her husband’s salary? The vox pop also explores the household dynamics—who takes on the chores? And, more importantly, what can be done to ensure more women have the economic power they deserve?

#HerMoneyHerPower continues to spark meaningful conversations about women’s economic influence in Nigeria, aiming to shift perspectives and highlight that women gaining more economic power is a game-changer for gender equality and poverty reduction in the country.

Watch the vox pop below and make sure to join the conversation by sharing your thoughts on women’s economic power on our social media platforms.

