Cedre Expressions Unveils ‘Launch Your Fashion Business with Zero Capital’

In Nigeria’s rapidly growing fashion industry, a novel approach is gaining traction, allowing aspiring entrepreneurs to start their businesses without any capital.

Cedre Expressions, a fashion house established in 2015, has introduced a program that’s changing the game for newcomers to the industry.

The Ready-to-Wear (RTW) model allows participants to use their social media accounts as virtual storefronts, showcasing a range of fashion items including garments, handcrafted shoes, and stylish bags.

The company handles production and logistics, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on building their brand and customer base. This innovative approach offers several benefits to participants:

Starting a fashion business without upfront costs

Flexible work environment

Skill development in marketing and customer service

Profit sharing

Ongoing support

The program has already seen some success stories. A recent university graduate, who joined six months ago, reports building a loyal customer base.

“I always dreamed of having my fashion line, but the startup costs seemed impossible,” she shares. “Now, I’m earning more than I expected.” Another participant, a student using the program to fund her education, appreciates the flexibility. “I can focus on my studies and still run a successful fashion business on the side,” she says.

Behind this initiative is Toyin Popoola-Dania, the Creative Director of Cedre Expressions. With a background spanning Food Science, Marketing, and Business Administration, Toyin brings a unique perspective to the fashion industry.

“My journey in fashion began with my mother, a dressmaker,” Toyin explains. “I saw firsthand how fashion could transform lives. This inspired me to create opportunities for others. We’re not just offering a business model; we’re nurturing a new generation of fashion entrepreneurs. Our goal is to see Nigeria’s fashion and style thrive globally, driven by the creativity of our partners.”

The RTW program is part of Cedre Expressions’ broader initiatives, which include fashion education and skill acquisition programs. By removing financial barriers, the company aims to unleash creativity and entrepreneurship in Nigeria’s fashion scene.

Joining the program involves a straightforward process:

Applying online through Cedre Expressions’ website or Instagram page

Attending an orientation session

Receiving marketing materials and product information

Promoting products on social media platforms

Earning from generated sales

To succeed in the program, Cedre Expressions recommends effective use of social media, building genuine relationships with customers, utilizing provided training materials, and maintaining consistent engagement.

While the program is promising, it’s worth noting that success in any business venture requires dedication and hard work. The RTW model offers a low-risk entry point, but participants should be prepared to invest time and effort in building their brand and customer base.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, innovative models like Cedre Expressions’ RTW program may play a significant role in shaping its future. For those passionate about fashion but hesitant due to financial constraints, this could be an opportunity worth exploring.

In a country where starting a business often seems out of reach for many, Cedre Expressions is demonstrating that with innovative thinking and support, entering the fashion industry can be a lot easier than ever imagined.

In line with the business’ mission to keep showcasing Nigeria’s fashion talent on the global stage, Cedre Expressions will be attending the Africa Fashion Week;

Location: The Kensington & Chelsea Conference Centre, Hornton Street, W8 7NX London

Date: October 11th and 12th, 2024.

This is a testament to the company’s commitment to promoting and creating opportunities for aspiring fashion designers in Nigeria and showing their work to a global audience.

For more information, reach out to [email protected], or [email protected] or check out their Instagram page.

Sponsored Content